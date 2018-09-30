LEXINGTON, Ky. — How?
How could South Carolina look that unprepared when it knew exactly what Kentucky would do? How, after a spring and summer of talking up-tempo offense, could the Gamecocks look so wilted and unsure of how to move the ball?
How are they staring up at Kentucky in the SEC East standings for a fifth consecutive year?
7 takeaways from USC’s loss to No. 17 Kentucky:
Big-game Boom
Much of USC’s 1-8 record against the Top 25 under Will Muschamp can be explained as the first year was a bad USC team and the past two, they’ve played Georgia twice and Clemson once.
What can’t be explained is how the Gamecocks have come out too hyped for their “big” games (Kentucky and Clemson last year, Georgia and Kentucky this year). Woofing after plays, scrums after tackles, unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.
“We talk about being a violent and composed football team,” Jake Bentley said. “We got to be smarter about not having dumb penalties to set us back.”
USC was flagged 11 times Saturday.
ETD
Effort-Toughness-Discipline is etched on USC’s practice field. The last either needs to be erased, or tattooed on every player’s body.
High tackles on an elite runner. Not staying in the gaps when it was the key to winning the game. Silly penalties, like bending over to taunt a down runner after a third-down stop, while trailing 14 points.
“We self-inflicted a lot of issues,” Muschamp said.
What is this?
Do the Gamecocks want to be up-tempo? RPO-based? Running team? Passing team?
“We just want to score points,” Bentley said.
Dropped passes and fumbles took USC out of a lot Saturday, but there was never a series where the Gamecocks looked like they had one plan and were sticking to it.
Ouch
The Gamecocks left Lexington with another loss and a whole lot of red crosses on the roster.
Bentley, Bryan Edwards, Jamyest Williams and J.T. Ibe were hurt during the game. Ty’Son Williams, Eldridge Thompson and Josh Belk are dealing with previous injuries.
Muschamp said most should be fine but he also said D.J. Wonnum would be fine, until the second MRI came in.
The top down
Muschamp shouldered the blame as he was supposed to. Bentley, as he usually does no matter how much his receivers fail him (not that he’s been perfect), stood up for the head man.
“If it’s coming from the coaches, we’re not a good team. It has to come from us,” Bentley said. “From the older guys on the team.”
That’s leadership he was referring to. As in telling guys to shut up and play.
Under Armour on call
Another night full of dropped passes. The advances in receiver gloves have been so great it’s like wearing thumbtacks taped to fingers.
Perhaps USC needs to shop around.
Where to?
Muschamp has done a lot of good at USC. Recruits are noticing, and committing. The new ops building, which he has had heavy involvement in, should accentuate that.
None of it means anything without wins on the field. And finishing behind Kentucky in the SEC East, no matter how good the Wildcats turn out to be, does not progress the program.
There are no words for the shame of having a Kentucky football fan talk trash and not having any way to rebut.