GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Margins of defeat have been larger. Situations have been direr.
No South Carolina loss under Will Muschamp has been as demoralizing as Saturday.
This is one where fingers get pointed. This is one where people start to question, and while that’s all right in some cases, it’s not when there are only two home games left against bleh opponents and fans can really make their displeasure known.
This is one that could start the snowball rolling.
7 takeaways from USC’s loss to Florida:
1. Block and …. what?
It’s not like Florida had three Herschel Walkers. USC just made all of the Gators’ runners look like Herschel Walker.
Bad angles. Bad footwork. Bad decisions. The best tackle USC had all day was when Steven Montac jumped on the back of a receiver in the end zone – only it was on a pass 10 yards out of play, earning a pass interference flag and eventually a touchdown.
Muschamp and T.J. Brunson said they work on tackling every day in practice. That certainly doesn’t appear so. Perhaps planting an oak tree with a target on the trunk so the Gamecocks know where to aim would help.
2. Bye Bye BAW
USC has to try and fix tackling and defensive issues without Bryson Allen-Williams, who’s out the rest of the regular season with an ankle injury similar to the one that knocked out D.J. Wonnum for five games.
But at least no safeties were hurt.
3. Speedy
The Gamecocks kept Florida off-balance in the first half by going fast, spreading the ball around and keeping the Gators confused. If that’s the identity USC wants to have, fine.
But the Gamecocks quit doing it.
4. Big moments
Muschamp’s USC teams have gained a bad reputation for coming out over-hyped for big games, taking away from their fundamentals. They didn’t do that this time, but still lost.
Muschamp’s only Top 25 win was over Tennessee in 2016. Everybody called the upset, as the Volunteers were ranked but on a downturn.
Is it better to be winless against the Top 25 considering what Muschamp took over, or the current 1-9 he is, with the nine consecutively and the ninth coming where USC blew a 17-point lead in the third?
5. What happened?
Did the Gamecocks sit on the lead? Did Muschamp and Bryan McClendon collaborate to slam the horizontal pedal through the floorboard when their mantra all season has been “All Gas, No Brakes?”
Muschamp said no. McClendon, of course can’t speak because of Muschamp’s assistant-coach muzzle. The players said no.
The evidence says a bit of both.
USC came out throwing on the first drive after Florida made it 31-21. The drive stalled because Dennis Daley missed a block on third-and-5. When Florida scored to make it 31-28, what came next is the question.
USC ran with Mon Denson, who salted the Ole Miss win last week and because A.J. Turner was stuffed on the previous drive (on plays other than the missed block). Denson picked up a first down on his first two carries, which there’s no problem with that.
After that …
Two more Denson runs, and Jake Bentley threw incomplete under pressure. Should there have been a pass before then? Maybe, but again, Denson got a first down on his first two carries. Perhaps it was just not showing a lot of imagination that was shown early, knowing that the defense had no hope of stopping Florida, that had folks screaming for Muschamp’s head, duodenum and pancreas when he said, “We didn’t change the mindset at all.”
With Muschamp as coach, his offense is always going to be scrutinized. It’s agreed that USC’s defense did a whole lot more losing than his offense did Saturday.
But knowing that the defense was holey, that the offense had to score, couldn’t it have done more?
6. Losing GoodWill
Muschamp lost a lot with the USC faithful Saturday. First year, he had a bad team. Second year, he won nine games with a team that shouldn’t have won nine games.
Third year, with nearly every offensive piece coming back, was supposed to be at least as good as the second (no matter how those nine were won, nine were won). Instead, USC has lost to all four ranked teams and handed over the last two.
Then, whether he thought it was true or not, he came into post-game and said USC in no way played conservative with a 17-point lead. Evidence or not, optics matter, and it looked like USC quit being aggressive and tried to Lou Holtz its way to a win.
Regardless of what happened or didn’t happen with the play-calling, Muschamp’s responsible as the head coach. Coming in a week where an injury that was supposed to be minor turned into out for the regular season, and in a season where there was already a rather public mis-statement, words are not being believed.
That shows up in ticket sales. And the schedule next year?
Geeeeeeeez.
7. Free admission
Win Saturday and come home for two final home games against small schools with a good chance to have good crowds. Even when USC curiously said it wouldn’t honor Marshall tickets for the Akron game, instituting an absurd Marshall-ticket-refund, then buy the Akron ticket plan, it could have been handled with a strong end to the season.
After this? Destroying what fleeting hope there was that maybe, just maybe, USC could pull off the upset of the century on Nov. 24?
Perhaps free hot dogs would help. And don’t expect a lot of travel for a piddly bowl game, either.