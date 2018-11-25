CLEMSON — It was expected. Clemson’s very good, South Carolina’s good-ness can’t be accurately judged right now because of the crippling injuries it has and a 21-point defeat was pretty close to the 27-point spread.
But how is this one remembered? The Gamecocks played their tails off and the game was still over in the middle of the third quarter. Will Muschamp says he’s not patient, he doesn’t want his fan base to be patient, and although the injuries are (probably) the biggest reason why his defense gave up a staggering 744 yards, “we’re not into excuses around here.”
Making sense of a history-making loss:
1. Jake
He’s the walking example of the game. Jake Bentley played the best contest of his career. The Gamecocks’ junior QB was 32-of-50 for an incredible 510 yards (the most any USC quarterback, ever, has thrown for against Clemson and second only to Chris Weinke’s 521 for any opposing quarterback against Clemson, ever). He threw five touchdowns. He only had one turnover and Clemson didn’t score any points off it.
But the Gamecocks lost, and it is by no means his fault, but he’s the QB and the loss goes to him. And that means he (and the team) are 1-10 against the Top 25 with him under center and he’s 0-3 against Clemson.
No quarterback in rivalry history has ever gone 0-4. Obviously there’s one definite way Bentley can avoid that after the bowl game, but he should be back next year no matter what the NFL projections say.
He has already had an amazing career and he’ll leave school with nearly every passing record. But if he didn’t beat anybody big, a ranked team or especially the rival or win a championship, his legacy will be just that, fair or unfair — a prolific passer who couldn’t win the big one.
2. What is it?
It’s not really “irony.” That’s an overused and misused word.
So come up with your own definition of what to call USC, where Muschamp finally has a lights-out offense … and the defense, his specialty, is so beaten up that the offense can’t win.
He was asked if maybe conditioning or practice habits need to be examined. Maybe it’s just the universe playing a cruel joke on the man, who has kids that play their hardest, but they’re young and not supposed to be playing as much as they are right now and that’s why the defense is so ragged.
“We came here to win,” Muschamp said. “We needed to get a turnover or two, we needed to get off the field on critical third downs, which we didn’t do.”
Hard to stop any team, much less one the caliber of Clemson, with basically a third- or fourth-string defense. No telling who will be out there against Akron on Saturday — it’s not hyperbole to say they may be putting some of their extra tight ends in at linebacker. They don’t have anybody else.
There are some fundamental things that are still problematic (this “Don’t give up the big play” mentality which has DBs lining up 8 yards off their receivers is excruciating), and basic tackling continues to elude the front seven. Still, you expect upperclassmen to make those plays and they can’t because they’re not on the field.
3. So far away
The Gamecocks played hard, didn’t give up, competed against a massively talented team. They still lost by three touchdowns.
It’s hard to see, especially when five straight wins in the series was immediately equaled in the next five, how this is going to change in the near future.
Clemson lost five straight to USC and decided, “Never again.” Whatever they did, and taking advantage of success in recruiting (something USC definitely did not do after the streak), has paid off.
The Gamecocks have to get to that point. For while they showed a lot of people a lot of heart Saturday, they lost. Like they’ve lost to Georgia, and Florida, and Texas A&M, and Kentucky.
There has to be a win to show the real evidence of progress.
4. No runs
USC rushed for 90 yards against a top defensive line. With A.J. Turner and Ty’Son Williams not playing, that was also expected.
The passing game was obviously working just fine so it’s not that big of a deal. The questions of Rico Dowdle’s health (four carries, 49 yards, but it sure looked like he could have played more) and Deshaun Fenwick (no need to play him and risk injury) aren’t pressing concerns.
5. Like his mentor
Shi Smith had nine catches for 109 yards and a touchdown, seven for 78 in the first quarter.
It’s not surprising, because he’s really, really good and he played for Steve Taneyhill in high school. That Taneyhill picture will always remain the greatest picture of this rivalry, and not just on the USC side.
Why it’s notable? He’s coming back next year. Deebo Samuel is not and Bryan Edwards will at least look around.
6. There is a game next week
Going to be hard to ask fans to come for a noon kick on a gray day. Going to be hard for the Gamecocks to get up for it considering how tough this one is.
It is important, though. LSU’s loss jumbled the bowl picture by dropping the Tigers out of the New Year’s Six, meaning everybody else gets moved down a spot. The Gamecocks need that seventh win to assure a non-Birmingham/Shreveport bowl destination.
7. Looking ahead
USC has some good young talent. The Gamecocks are also losing a lot of good old talent.
Schedule gets tougher next year, really tougher, and Muschamp takes five-game losing streaks against three opponents into it. And that’s not mentioning Alabama (who USC has a one-game winning streak against).
For what it’s worth, considering what Muschamp took over, he’s doing about what can be expected at USC (this season could wind up 8-5, which should never be sneered at here). He doesn't play for moral victories, doesn't buy excuses.
How long does that last with no big wins to show for it? Is competing and getting to bowl games enough or do there have to be wins with them?
Year 4 will be interesting.