ARLINGTON, Texas — On to the national championship game, where Alabama awaits.
It's No. 1 vs. No. 2, Part IV of what has become a rivalry of its own and Nick Saban's machine versus Dabo Swinney's deepest team ever.
But first, seven takeaways from the Tigers' 30-3 rout over Notre Dame in Texas, where Clemson executed to near perfection on both sides of the ball and had zero problems dismantling the Irish after the first quarter:
1. What does this mean for the Playoff?
Other schools around the country have made it known they would like for the College Football Playoff to be expanded in the future, but Saturday raised questions about whether it's too big in the first place. For the third time in as many years it will be Alabama and Clemson in the national championship game and for the fourth year in a row, Alabama will be contending to win it all. For his part, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has never been a fan of expanding the Playoff — and that likely won't change anytime soon.
"I think that we already have expanded playoffs. I mean, I really believe – I say it every year. There's probably only 12 or 15 teams that really have a chance to get here at the beginning of every year. And so, to me, everybody wants to expand the playoffs. I think it's already expanded. I think that the regular season is the playoffs. It's critical," Swinney said. " I think there's always people pushing whatever agendas they want either way. But, as a guy who's been a part of it for a long time as a player and a coach, I love what we have and I love the bowls and all that stuff."
2. Balance pulls through
Clemson has the No. 9 rushing offense in the country, which meant that Saturday, Notre Dame was going to do everything it could to take away the lethal threat Travis Etienne poses and Clemson's ground game. The Irish were able to do that to near perfection in the first half in particular, which prompted Clemson to perform outside of Etienne. Trevor Lawrence and the passing game took over for Etienne and the running game, just like Etienne and the running game have been able to take over for the passing game when the Tigers have struggled there. Prime example: the Syracuse game in September.
"I think (Etienne) had 17 yards at the half. We had not run the ball well," Swinney said. "Their plan was to try to bend but not break and try not to give up some of the big plays. Some of the big plays we got were two safeties, deep coverage. We just made plays over the middle and took what was there."
3. Trevor Lawrence's poise is the real deal
Lawrence, who has not been fazed by any moment or any stage at any point this season, was true to form again Saturday night. It would have been reasonable for him to be a little more nervous than usual with his team's season hanging in the balance on the sport's biggest stage. Instead, he threw for three touchdowns and 327 touchdowns.
"The big plays were the difference," said Notre Dame defensive end Jerry Tillery. "It's tough to win big games when you give up big plays like that. But I'm proud of what we did and what we accomplished this season. I love this team. I love this program."
4. Secondary on the mend?
Swinney and Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables had no problems letting the media know they disagreed with coverage when it comes to Clemson's secondary, who has been deemed a weak link for the Tigers this year. Venables himself even said in the fall he didn't feel good at all about the depth he had there, but perhaps that unit is making the steady progress Clemson needs.
Saturday, Venables made it known how proud he was of that group as Notre Dame could only settle for one field goal the entire night.
"We just started making big plays and focusing on details to get the job done," said Clemson safety Nolan Turner, who tallied his first interception of the season. "We started matching players better on routes and found ways to tighten up some of our defensive schemes."
5. Albert Huggins ready for his moment
Albert Huggins has always been a stellar athlete, but often times lacked the mentality and/or the energy Clemson coaches wanted to see out of him early in his career. Saturday, playing in place of Dexter Lawrence after Lawrence failed a drug test last week, Huggins brought exactly what coaches wanted. Clemson's defensive line has been lauded for its depth all season long, but the Tigers had never really been put in a situation of adversity like they were Saturday evening without Lawrence.
"He just did what he could do. It wasn't a big surprise, we know what he can do," said Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell. "He's played a lot of snaps. He's been a starter for us for a lot of games, so I wasn't really surprised by the expectations everybody had for him and we knew what he brings to the table."
6. Third down got better
Clemson succeeds when it excels on third down and the Tigers certainly did that. After converting just four of 12 third downs against Pittsburgh for a 33 percent clip, the Tigers were right at 50 percent Saturday with nine of 18 conversions.
7. Slow starts continued
Clemson got off to a slow start offensively and had just three points on the board at the end of the first half. That has been OK for the teams Clemson has played to date, but Alabama is a completely different bear. Alabama has both the best defense and the most explosive quarterback will have seen at any point this year.