CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney was extra chatty Saturday evening at Death Valley and extra raw, too, when it came to the way the Clemson football coach conducted himself.
He felt a smorgasbord of emotions after his No. 3 Clemson football team slid past Syracuse in a game that was the talk of college football all weekend.
There was the pride he felt when his Tigers pulled off the 27-23 victory. There was the fear he had felt when staring quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sidelined for the entire second half with concussion-like symptoms. There was the nostalgia he appeared to have felt for former quarterback and now-departed Kelly Bryant, frustration he felt with suspended players and relief that seeped in when it was all said and done.
But above all, there was his confidence. Saturday, the Clemson coach learned more about his team than he has before at any other point this season. Because of that, he mentioned Saturday would go down as one of his all-time favorite wins. Looking back, here are 7 takeaways from that matchup:
1. Closure with Kelly Bryant seems to have come
Bryant rocked the college football world this week when he decided he would abruptly be leaving the Clemson football program only a few days after he lost his starting job to Lawrence. Swinney begged him to stay, he declined and until Saturday, there didn't seem to be much closure — especially considering Swinney told ESPN as recently as Saturday during the game he would take Bryant back because he "love(s) that kid." But in Swinney's postgame press conference, closure seemed to come.
"Not talking anything (more) about Kelly. Just going to talk about our team," Swinney said. "I’ve addressed everything I’m going to address on Kelly. I wish him all the best and we’re moving on."
2. Trevor Lawrence theoretically should be ready next week
Lawrence took a hit to the head in the second quarter against Syracuse with about three minutes to play in the half. Clemson announced at the half he would not return and Swinney said he had a headache and went through all of the tests/questions of concussion protocol. Lawrence was begging to be inserted back into the game in the second half and Swinney said he was acting and talking normally afterward. He celebrated with this teammates in the locker room when it was all said and done. But doctors made the call and the Tigers stuck with it.
"You just don't mess with that," Swinney said. "You trust your doctors and all that ... that's what they do and I said, 'Hey guys, we'll get the next guy ready to go. We'll find a way to do it."
3. Speaking of 'the next guy ....'
If Clemson goes on to make the College Football Playoff or contend for a national championship, the Tigers can thank Chase Brice for saving them Saturday. Brice, the third-stringer as of last week behind Bryant and Lawrence, took over in the second half and led Clemson through a game-winning touchdown drive that spanned 94 yards with the season hanging in the balance. That included a 20-yard pass to Tee Higgins on 4th and 6 and a 17-yard run a play later to set up the final score that just might go down as the two biggest moments of his career.
"I tried to act like it was practice. I know that sounds silly but going back to the basics and basic reads and what you know (made the difference). I didn't try to look at the clock," Brice said. "The whole second half, we didn't act like we were losing, which I really liked."
4. Clemson now knows how to respond when tested
If you had told Swinney that this was going to be the way his game went Saturday, it wouldn't have been his first choice, but now he's grateful for it.
"I hate that we had to go through all the drama," Swinney said. "But in the long run, this might be one of those defining moments for our team."
5. Clemson might be building depth in the secondary
With senior cornerback Mark Fields suspended Saturday for a violation of team rules and junior cornerback Trayvon Mullen dealing with a rolled ankle in the second half, Clemson had no other choice but to turn to an inexperienced face to hold down the fort with sophomore A.J. Terrell. That newcomer was freshman Kyler McMichael, whom Clemson coaches raved about all summer.
"I think he did pretty good," said defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who doesn't dish out praise easily. "I'm proud of Kyler. I'm proud of Kyler."
6. When the Tigers run well, they will win
It's simple: Clemson's best games of the year have been when the Tigers have run the ball well. It was the case against Georgia Tech, when Clemson outrushed the Yellow Jackets by about 100 yards and it was the case again Saturday. Clemson ran for 293 yards. Syracuse ran for 61.
7. Other updates
Clemson will kick off with Wake Forest this week at 3:30 p.m. In injury news: offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum rolled his ankle, as did Mullen, which prompted one of Swinney's most memorable quotes of the year.
"They ain't going to cut it off," he said of Mullen. "I don't think they're going to amputate it."