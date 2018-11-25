CLEMSON — It was one of those nights where Clemson's offense put on a clinic and the Tigers' defense had Brent Venables using words like "embarrassed" and "disgusted" and "pathetic" when he self-evaluated after the No. 2 Tigers' football team beat South Carolina 56-35 on Saturday night at Death Valley.
Clemson freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence did his part.
His secondary did not, which means over the course of the next few days, there will be certain things Clemson coaches marvel at on film and certain things that make them crazy.
The good news for the Tigers is they won, beating South Carolina for five straight years now for the first time since 1940. The more concerning news is they don't have much time to fix it: the Tigers play for an ACC Championship this week against Pittsburgh.
With that, seven takeaways from Saturday against the Gamecocks:
1. Trevor Lawrence passes every test
Since September when he was named the starting quarterback in Week 5, all Lawrence has done is win. He has done it consistently and he has done it with nothing but total poise. Saturday night was the final test of the regular season for him to pass with a rivalry showdown and he did so emphatically. Not only did Lawrence and the offense execute maybe their best game of the season (albeit against a decimated South Carolina defense), the freshman quarterback also set a career mark with 393 yards and threw for more yards against a South Carolina team than any other Clemson quarterback ever. If there are any remaining questions about what Lawrence can and cannot handle, they should be put to bed now.
"He's amazing. He’s an amazing talent. That’s why he’s our starting quarterback. He’s just special," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "That first (22-yard touchdown he threw to Tee Higgins? Wow. That was an absolute rocket and he’s just going to get better. He’ just going to get better. He’s not going to get worse, that's for sure."
2. Secondary woes
Venables held nothing back and minced no words when it came to his defense's performance in the passing game. He said he was embarrassed. He said the product on the field was pathetic. He said he was disgusted with himself and fully took responsibility as he placed the blame firmly upon his shoulders as South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley threw for jaw-dropping 510 yards and five touchdowns. Clemson's secondary has been the thinnest part of its defense all year, but the safeties in particular looked vulnerable Saturday night and now Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray can lick their chops watching what the Tigers just put on tape. Both of those quarterbacks will shred Clemson through the air if the Tigers don't fix it. Fast.
"It was painful," Venables said. "Obviously I didn't coach them very well (Saturday night). I'm embarrassed at different things that happened."
3. Hunter Renfrow was ready Tuesday
Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow was day to day throughout the week for what he admitted was a concussion he sustained against Duke last week. Renfrow fell as he was making a diving catch, stayed down for several minutes, needed the help of multiple trainers to walk him to the locker room and then did not return. But the fifth-year star said he officially knew Tuesday that he would be healthy enough to play against the Gamecocks. He caught five passes for 80 yards and continued to be the Gamecocks' biggest third down Clemson problem.
"I remember it all," Renfrow said of the injury and the final seconds leading up to it. "When I hit the ground, I just kind of went numb ... I remember coach Swinney coming over and talking to me, I remember walking off the field. So it wasn't too scary."
4. Christian Wilkins Heisman pose
Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was flagged for an uncharacteristic unsportsmanlike conduct call after he had success with another short-yardage carry for a touchdown in Clemson's jumbo practice featuring him and Dexter Lawrence. After he scored, Wilkins celebrated by striking the Heisman pose and was called for it. Swinney ripped into him, letting it be known that he thought Wilkins' stunt was selfish. Swinney later said that if he ever did something like that again, he would never run the ball again.
5. The run game/run defense combo
There are two teams in the country that have both a top 15 rushing offense and a top 15 rushing defense. One of those teams is Army. The other is Clemson.
6. The offensive line
Clemson has only given up one sack in the last five games, a massive credit to the Tigers' offensive line. Lawrence thanked them Saturday night, as did the running backs. In addition to Lawrence having his way with plenty of time to make decisions, Clemson ran for 351 yards on 55 attempts for an average of 6.4 yards per carry. Seven of Clemson's eight touchdowns were on the ground.
"Incredible," Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said of the one sack in five games stat. "Those guys don't get enough credit. We've got a lot of special skill kids around, but we've had skill guys around here for a long time and we're running the ball better than we ever have."
7. The bigger picture
The good news for Clemson is the Tigers capped off their regular season undefeated and are almost a lock for the College Football Playoff. The bad news is those teams in the College Football Playoff now have a video tutorial in terms of tearing apart Clemson's defense. The margin for error is about to be smaller than ever and Clemson has loads to clean up.