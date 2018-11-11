CLEMSON — Christian Wilkins made his way to Clemson's press conference as late Saturday night turned into early Sunday morning and brought with him a little midnight snack.
He took a seat next to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, opened up a bag of Garden Salsa Sun Chips and started to chow down as he plowed in.
Then he offered one to Swinney.
"Thank you!" the Clemson football coach grinned as if he was talking to his own son. "I appreciate that."
A little bit of signing his own praises as a running back later and Wilkins was on his merry way.
It showed, that about a half hour after Clemson achieved one of the more gritty wins of its season, the Tigers were in a light, playful moody Saturday night happy to be celebrating another division championship. They had fun in the locker room, cracked jokes all night long and even left Boston with a little bit of sass.
With that, seven takeaways from a 27-7 win that puts the Tigers back into the ACC Championship game for the fourth year in a row:
1. Dabo has no time for weather doubts
It was not lost on Swinney that the media and outsiders-galore wanted to know how freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was going to perform in arguably the coldest game of his career. Before Saturday, the furthest north Lawrence had been was Virginia, with the exception of spending a few years of his early life in Ohio. The Tigers clearly found the storyline superfluous and silly, which Swinney made abundantly clear after it was all said and done.
"I didn't know what was going to happen listening to all the reports and all this stuff that we were going to forget how to play football ... Lord have mercy," Swinney said. "But you know, most people didn't do their homework. Since 1961, Clemson is 5-0 in games less than 40 degrees and now 6-0, so I don't know. That's the only thing I was worried about: that we were going to freeze up and forget how to run and tackle and all that stuff. But somehow — some way — we were able to push through it."
2. It's becoming more and more clear for Lawrence
Lawrence, the freshman was 29-40 passing with 295 yards, a touchdown and a pick. There were several throws he would like to have back and he overthrew his receivers on more than one occasion, but the most important takeaway regarding Lawrence on Saturday is that he just seems to have such a command of the little things. No longer playing like a rookie, Clemson coaches were impressed by what he didn't do Saturday as much as they were impressed by what he did do. He also was able to check and change his protection again, like he did on one particular connection with Hunter Renfrow.
"Some of his best decisions were on his throwaways," Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said, adding that Boston College wanted to bait Lawrence into picks. "He processed it very well."
3. The rush defense
Consider this stat: Clemson is already No. 6 in the nation for rushing defense, giving up just 90.44 yards on the ground per game. Saturday, against Boston College, the already-elite Tigers gave up a mere 1/10 of that output. Boston College had just nine yards on the ground. Nine. On 33 carries, no less. The more teams that play Clemson, the more they are realizing running the football is simply not an option. Boston College learned the hard way, just like so many other opponents. Of the Eagles' five rushers, two were in negative yards and four had fewer than 10 net yards on an individual basis.
4. The TFLs
Sticking with the defense theme, the Tigers were monstrous when it came to sacks and tackles for loss, as well. Clemson racked up four sacks and a whopping 10 tackles for loss. Kendall Joseph had a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss as he continues his most disruptive year. Austin Bryant 1.5 sacks and a pair of tackles for loss, while Clelin Ferrell had one of each. The number of reporters wanting to talk to Brent Venables after the game dwindled this week, simply because it has become such the norm. It's now irregular when Clemson's defense isn't anything other than dominant.
5. Third down struggles returned
Clemson is a top 20 team nationally when it comes to third down conversions, but some struggles reminiscent of early in the season came back to challenge the Tigers in Boston. Clemson, which has a 46.09 percent conversion rate on third down, only had a 33 percent success rate Saturday, connecting of five of 15 third downs. Both offensive coordinators, Scott and Tony Elliott, admitted it was a bit of a cat and mouse game into the night with Boston College's defense, particularly on third down. The Eagles pulled out some stops in primetime that Clemson wasn't super familiar with on tape.
"They’re trying to take away the runs, they’re really trying to squeeze, and on some of those zone reads, make Trevor pull it," Scott said. "That’s how some of these games are."
6. Clemson is still a little vulnerable
As excited as Clemson will be about winning this gritty game in a hostile road environment, there are still some reasons for concern. The Tigers beat Boston College without its starting quarterback, after he went to the hospital following an injury after his third pass of the game. Clemson wasn't trying to run the score up on the Eagles nor was there really any garbage time like there has been in the past and yet the Tigers still struggled offensively. Heading into Saturday, Clemson was averaging 47.8 points per game. Boston College's defense is physical, yes, but to essentially almost cut that production in half is not overly comforting given that an Alabama-Clemson Part 4 matchup seems to be brewing. To also go from having four straight games with a 34-plus point margin of victory to Saturday is not something that will be lost in the mix.
7. Is Clemson the only team that can beat Alabama?
It appears that no one other than Clemson is going to be able to potentially give Alabama a run for its money. The Crimson Tide have just been too dominant and the Alabama offense is shredding defenses on a regular basis, while the Alabama defense is stifling opposing offenses.
Lawrence caught a few minutes of the Crimson Tide's 24-0 win over Mississippi State earlier on Saturday. He said he has only met Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa once, but liked him as a person when he did.
"They’re a great team. Every year they’re really good, really well coached, athletes everywhere. They’re who they are," Lawrence said. "
We’d love to (play them). We’ll play whoever comes in front of us."