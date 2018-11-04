CLEMSON — There was a certain vibe the Clemson football team carried with it into preparation all week long for the No. 2 Tigers' matchup with Louisville on Saturday, and Dabo Swinney could feel it long before they ever took the field.
"A (Louisville) team is 2-6 coming in," Swinney said, "and to see our guys prepare like we were getting ready to play for the Super Bowl — it's just an awesome mindset that our team has. I'm just really proud of that first and foremost."
As Clemson crushed Louisville 77-16 on Saturday at Death Valley, it was obvious the Tigers carried that same mindset over to game-time. Clemson, once again, broke all sorts of records. The 492 rushing yards were the most ever under Dabo Swinney, the 13.3 yards per carry were a school record and the 11.6 yards per play broke a record that before Saturday had been in tact since 1903.
The Tigers now have one more ACC Atlantic game on the regular season schedule, against Boston College. A win will win the Tigers the division.
But first, seven takeaways from Saturday:
1. Mitch Hyatt's moment
He is one of the quieter players Clemson has and he will never be one to indulge in self-praise, but Clemson left tackle Mitch Hyatt hit a major milestone Saturday for his career. Hyatt, a senior All-American, broke former Clemson center Dalton Freeman's record for the most career snaps from scrimmage in Clemson history. He did so with Clemson's 19th snap of the game, eclipsing Freeman's mark of 3,361 career snaps. Swinney wanted to call a timeout and sub out Hyatt so the crowd would recognize him, but Clemson was in the middle of a two-minute-drill and duty called.
"It was just a great moment. Just all the hard work I put in for the past three years and just all the support I got from the fans and my coaches and just all the players on my team, it was just a fun experience for me," Hyatt said. "I was really tired and then I looked at the screen and I saw it perfectly and I was like, 'Oh that's cool. I've got to finish the drive now.'"
2. Clemson's running backs
Clemson came into Saturday's game wanting to exploit Louisville's atrocious run defense and the Tigers executed that to perfection. For so many days back in August fall camp, Swinney sang the praises of his running backs and maintained they could hang with any other unit in the country. Saturday, three of them went for over 100 yards: Travis Etienne, Lyn-J Dixon and Tavien Feaster. Alongside Adam Choice, Clemson's running backs averaged a school-record 13.3 yards per carry. The previous school record was also set by them. Clemson averaged 11.8 yards per carry in a 60-point win at Wake Forest.
"I didn't know what we had in Lyn-J (Dixon) at that time (in fall camp), but man, it don't take him long to get to 100, does it?" Swinney said. "I think he only had like, four carries. But he's electric."
3. What's up with Louisville?
It's no secret Louisville is struggling with alarming frequency this season, something Swinney was asked about Saturday. He offered up his own plausible explanation:
"I know this: they've got a bunch of good-looking players, but they're young at quarterback," Swinney said. "part of it is they had a Heisman guy that's in the NFL now. He was pretty good. He made them a dangerous team every time he stepped on the field. They always had a chance and they're kind of starting over at quarterback. That's part of it ... we put a lot of pressure on him (Saturday)."
4. Speaking of that pressure ...
Clemson's six sacks Saturday were a season-high. The Tigers have at least five sacks in back to back games now for the first time since they played Auburn and Louisville last season. The Tigers' offense, on the other hand, kept its quarterbacks scotch-free. For the first time since 2012, Clemson's offense has had back-to-back sack free games.
5. Will Swinney has his moment
Dabo's oldest son, Will, who is a sophomore wide receiver/holder on his dad's team, scored his first career touchdown Saturday. It was an eight-yard reception from Chase Brice, and it prompted a Dabo-Kathleen celebratory video afterward.
"Will's a grinder, man ... that was a pretty cool moment as a dad," Swinney said. "I'm really proud of him. I really am. That was really cool and hopefully it'll be a good night in the Swinney house tonight. Kathleen might make a dessert or cook me a good dinner."
6. Efficiency is the name of the game
Clemson's offense ran just 57 plays Saturday, a far cry from the 72.7 plays Clemson was averaging before Saturday and a far cry from the 70 plays Louisville ran. But it was what Clemson did with those plays that mattered. Clemson strung together 661 total yards of offense. Louisville came up with just 312.
7. Injury update
Swinney said senior cornerback Mark Fields pulled his groin, which is why he did not play Saturday. He was unable to practice both on Wednesday and Thursday.