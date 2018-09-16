CLEMSON — A week after the No. 2 Clemson football team returned to the upstate with plenty to prove following a close, messy win at Texas A&M, the Tigers took care of business Saturday when Week 3 rolled around at Death Valley.
The Tigers clobbered Georgia Southern 38-7 Saturday afternoon in a game moved up by three hours due to Hurricane Florence and in the meantime, they started to answer some questions, too. Clemson's defense looked more consistent and the offense, which ran just 59 plays in Week 2, ran 77 in Week 3.
A breezy win that was never in doubt, the Tigers now move on into conference play with a road trip to Georgia Tech this week.
As they do so, here are seven factors to take away from Saturday's rout:
1. Kelly Bryant's status
Clemson senior quarterback Kelly Bryant went down in the second quarter Saturday afternoon, when he took an apparent hit to the chest. He only played one more series after sustaining the injury and then was out for the rest of the game. Tests revealed he has a chest bruise, which is something the Tigers will keep an eye on. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Bryant was fine and indicated it was not a serious issue, but certainly this is as big a storyline as any for Clemson this week.
2. Justyn Ross showed up
Justyn Ross, the Clemson freshman wide receiver who was the top recruit out of the state Alabama, had coaches buzzing all summer long. Whether it was a one-handed catch in a scrimmage or his freakish athletic ability coming out on a daily basis, he was always doing something. Saturday, he had three catches for 103 yards that included a 57-yarder that looked like an NFL score more than it did a touchdown from a teenager. As he gets more opportunities and learns Clemson's system better, Ross can and will be a huge threat.
3. Clemson's offensive line still needs some work
The first-string offensive line was not nearly as consistent as Clemson would have liked, which was evident when it took the Tigers four downs to score from the 2-yard line in the second quarter. Swinney yanked that group right afterward to send a message.
"To be honest, I felt like some of the backups did a better job when they were in there," said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. "They might have been a little more hungry, I don't know."
4. Greg Huegel is still getting back into regular form
Greg Huegel, Clemson's place kicker, is typically automatic when it comes to the field goals Clemson asks him to hit. But Saturday, he missed two of three: one from 39 yards and one from 47 yards. The only one he hit was a 37-yarder. As he continues to return from an ACL injury in 2017, Clemson is going to need the redshirt senior to be more consistent.
"We're going to need some of those points and I just think he needs to get out there and get some game action," Swinney said. "He hit them good. I don't think he miss-hit anything. They just didn't go through the pipes."
5. Xavier Thomas next in line
Had either Austin Bryant or Clelin Ferrell headed to the NFL in April, as many thought they would, perhaps it would not be out of the question to assume freshman Xavier Thomas would be contending for a starting role right now. Thomas, a five-star and a top 3 high school player from a season ago, continues to impress with how physical he is and how he knows where to be at any given moment. Saturday, he picked up his first career sack.
"ll tell you: that Xavier Thomas, man," Swinney said. "Wow."
6. Clemson is improving on third down
Two weeks after Clemson went 5-for-12 on third down in Week 1 against Furman and one week after the Tigers went 4-for-13 in the same category at Texas A&M, Saturday was an improvement. Clemson converted seven of its 12 third downs against the Eagles.
7. Silly mistakes won't fly in conference play
Clemson still needs to be more disciplined. The Tigers had seven penalties for 65 yards, which included a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct call. The Eagles had just four penalties for 20 yards despite being a much less talented team. As Clemson goes into conference play as Atlantic Division enemy No. 1, teams will live to pounce on carelessness.
"I just wanted to make sure that we came out of this game with the mindset that we need to go play conference ball," Swinney said.