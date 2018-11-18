CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney didn't like the way his football team started and he didn't like how inconsistent it looked at times Saturday night at Death Valley.
But a win is a win — especially this time of year — and Clemson now has 11 of them straight thanks to a 35-6 performance against Duke at home for the Clemson senior class's 51st overall win, a new conference record.
The Tigers are going to have to clean some things up if they are going to make the College Football Playoff/national championship run they are hoping for and this Swinney knows.
As they look to do that, here are seven takeaways from Saturday:
1. The Travis Etienne storyline — or lack thereof
It appears Clemson's staff got word of a potential storyline out in the public that Clemson star running back Travis Etienne was visibly emotional and upset on the sideline Saturday night which Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott addressed with Etienne head-on after the game was over. As it turns out, Elliott said, Etienne was just frustrated with himself and his lack of production in the first half.
"He's a young player and he knows how talented he is and how much impact he can have. The biggest thing is to have him understand when you're not maybe doing everything you want to do with the ball in your hand, let's impact the game without the ball," Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. "I didn't see, I didn't see (Etienne get emotional). I know there might have been a report. There was no discussion on the headset and the first I heard of it was afterwards and I talked to him about it and addressed it. He said, 'Coach, I was just frustrated with myself. I wasn't playing well.'"
2. Speaking of Clemson's run game ....
It wasn't just Etienne who was frustrated in the first half. The Tigers had 10 carries for just 17 rushing yards at the half, despite finishing the night with 208 yards rushing. Clemson discovered early the Blue Devils wanted to take away the inside run and had no answer until the break against the nation's No. 107 rushing defense. Should a high-caliber team like Alabama figure out how to mimic that in a potential future matchup, the Tigers could be in trouble down the stretch.
"'Be efficient on first and second down and let's establish the run game,"" Swinney said, asked about his halftime message. "We just had some poor execution and then we got out of rhythm with some missed plays."
3. The drops
By Swinney's count, Clemson had at least seven drops Saturday night, which certainly was more than any other output from any other game this season. It was jarring at times just how many times the Tigers couldn't wrap their hands around the ball, which certainly had Swinney irked about what he attributed to a lack of focus. He cited Etienne, Amari Rodgers and Derion Kendrick specifically for getting ahead of themselves too quickly — a sentiment co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach Jeff Scott backed up. Kendrick should have had a touchdown had it not been for a drop.
"You can't take things for granted. I think that's the biggest thing for some of those drops. Guys were taking their eyes off (the ball) trying to make a play and didn't' finish," Scott said. "We'll own it and we'll learn from it and they're going to go back to work on Monday and get better from it."
4. Third down woes return
Clemson was converting 45 percent of its third downs heading into Saturday, but against the Blue Devils, Clemson looked wildly out of sync on third down. The Tigers were 4-7 on third down in the second half, but they were just 4-14 overall on the night for a 28.6 conversion rate. They entered halftime 0-7 on third down.
5. Kudos to the punting
On a night when a lot of things went wrong for Clemson early, the punting game was as consistent as ever, which was an encouraging sign for the Tigers. Heading into Saturday, Clemson averaged 42.3 yards per punt, a far cry from opponents' 51.5 yards per punt. Saturday, Clemson and Will Spiers were above average with 45 yards per punt as a unit.
"We punted the ball the best we have all year," Swinney said. "That was the best average we've had all year."
6. Justyn Ross breaking out
Opposing teams are learning the hard way they cannot put all of their emphasis on Tee Higgins and let freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross go by the wayside. Ross had two touchdowns and led the Tigers in receiving Saturday night as a reserve one week before he plays in his first South Carolina game.
"(My teammates) told me it will be a crazy environment, it's really similar to the Iron Bowl, the Alabama-Auburn rivalry," said Ross, the state of Alabama's top recruit a season ago. "It's going to be a fun environment."
7. Hunter Renfrow status
Renfrow was being evaluated Saturday night after he exited the game following a diving catch in the second quarter. He fell to the ground face first. Swinney was slated to have more information on him Sunday.