ATLANTA — For four weeks now, No. 3 Clemson has had its quarterback plan in place and for four weeks now, the Tigers have stuck to it.
Senior Kelly Bryant would start the game, freshman Trevor Lawrence would come in in relief, both would play and the Tigers would not change it unless some sort of change was necessary.
A day after Clemson clobbered Georgia Tech 49-21 behind Lawrence's four touchdowns, many are wondering if that time for that potential change is now.
There are more questions than answers about that duo heading into Week 5, but here are several things we do know for sure after the Tigers' rout over the Yellow Jackets.
1. Trevor Lawrence is ready
Lawrence had a lot of eyes on him this weekend, given that he was headed back to his old stomping grounds in Georgia and given that this was going to be his first taste of ACC play. Lawrence made an emphatic statement with his performance that he is ready for the big stage, as shown by his four touchdowns in six total drives Saturday. College football's audience could not keep its eyes off of the teenager with the unassuming personality, but lethal arm. He continues to look more and more comfortable each week, as shown by a tweak he made at the line of scrimmage Saturday in a drive that ended up culminating with a Clemson touchdown.
"The Lawrence kid is a really good player. He made a couple of nice throws. He got some things going, opened it up," said Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson. "We let him get away ... he's a good player. He's very accurate and he's a good athlete."
2. The end of the game could be telling
Late in the game Saturday, when Clemson wanted to make sure it put an exclamation point on the way that it closed out with the Yellow Jackets, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney inserted his first team offense back into the mix to close things out. Leading the charge for that first-team offense was Lawrence, not Bryant, which could be telling moving forward. The decision certainly provided a little insight as to what coaches were thinking in the moment.
"I thought he did a great job with his opportunities," said co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott. "It'll be fun to go watch it on video and grade it and really go from there."
3. How Kelly Bryant responds will be crucial
Regardless of how this week plays out, there is more chatter now than there has been at any point this season about Kelly Bryant's job. The outside world saw what Lawrence did and whether it's fair or not, people are going to start questioning Bryant. How he responds to this will be crucial — especially if he loses his starting job. Bryant is one of the best leaders Clemson has and the Tigers feed off of his energy. If he sets an example of acceptance and excitement about Lawrence taking on a bigger role, so too will Clemson as a whole.
4. Justyn Ross continues to be the real-deal
Justyn Ross, the freshman wide receiver, had a beautiful 53-yard touchdown catch from Lawrence that he caught in stride, making it look too easy. Clemson is still figuring out how exactly it wants to use Ross, but Swinney has an idea.
"I keep telling the guys we need to throw it to No. 8 a little more. He seems to score every time he touches," Swinney said. "It's unbelievable. I don't know how many catches he's got, but most of them have been touchdowns."
5. The depth is real
Swinney has said for months this is the deepest team he has ever coached. Saturday, 72 Clemson players traveled to Georgia Tech and 72 players played at Georgia Tech. Not a one didn't see the field.
6. Kendall Joseph should be ready Monday
Clemson considered bringing linebacker Kendall Joseph to Atlanta with the Tigers on Saturday to see how he performed in warm-ups, but ultimately decided leaving him home to rest would be best for both parties. Swinney explained that Joseph was covering Clemson tight end Garrett Williams in practice earlier this week and was trying to break the ball up when he landed wrong and tweaked his groin. Rather than running the risk of making him worse if he was not ready Saturday, Clemson ultimately decided not to push anything at all with him.
7. Georgia Tech was no test for Clemson
The ACC is currently in shambles and Georgia Tech was certainly no test for Clemson. Instead, the Tigers cruised by the Yellow Jackets in a game that delivered Clemson its first conference victory of the year with little-to-no challenge. Swinney talked up Johnson earlier this year, but even Johnson knows the way his team is playing is "embarrassing." Could a one-loss ACC team still slip into the College Football Playoff? That much is still to be determined.