COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dabo Swinney sat down at the podium Saturday night after a gritty win against Texas A&M and nervously laughed.
It was the kind of laugh that said Swinney knew his team was lucky to get out of College Station with a win. It was the kind of playful smirk that was still processing what exactly he had just witnessed in a primetime showdown that ended in Clemson's favor against Jimbo Fisher's new group.
Had a couple of things gone differently, the Tigers might not have been so lucky. Had a last-ditch effort a two-point conversion been successful, he would have headed to overtime.
Swinney has been the first to say all year long that this is the deepest team he has ever had as Clemson's leader, but every ounce of the coach Saturday night knew his team had just been tested in a major way.
To his delight, the Tigers passed. But only barely so.
Here are seven takeaways from a game that will likely go down as one of Clemson's best wins come College Football Playoff time:
1. Kelly Bryant has nerves of steel
Before the Tigers took the field Saturday night, Swinney had a talk with Bryant, in which he sat his quarterback down and referenced examples from a season ago when Bryant showed the poise the head coach was looking for in big-time road games. He talked to Bryant about the way he played at Louisville last year, when he played his first road test of the year in a College Game Day atmosphere and with the reigning Hesiman Trophy winner quarterbacking the other team. Clemson won that game by 26 points. He talked to him about how he led Clemson to a 31-17 win at Virginia Tech a two weeks later. Bryant has been more intentional lately about working on his breathing to calm him down and it worked Saturday night.
2. Trevor Lawrence can perform on the big stage
Clemson coaches made it clear that Lawrence did nothing wrong when they decided to let Bryant take over the majority of the second half. They just wanted Bryant's experience and expertise in crunch time. The big question with Lawrence was whether he would be able to translate his talent onto a crazy-big stage, though, and he did. Doing it against Furman was one thing, but throwing a 64-yard touchdown seconds after taking his first snap in front of 104,000 people was enough to convince anyone he, too, has the poise.
3. Clemson's secondary has more questions than we thought
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables warned the world that his secondary was thin, but Saturday raised even more questions. The Tigers were not yet comfortable enough to play its younger backups and instead stuck with its normal cornerback trio of Trayvon Mullen, A.J. Terrell and Mark Fields. But even those three gave up massive plays to A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, who passed for 430 yards and trio of touchdowns. If Clemson's frontline struggled that much against him as the starters, what does that say about the readiness level of the backups?
"They're close," Venables said somewhat unconvincingly. "They're close."
4. Clemson won, but the stats are lopsided
Clemson was able to win this game despite having 11 fewer first downs than Texas A&M, having almost 100 fewer yards of total offense, running 13 fewer offensive plays and possessing the ball for almost eight minutes fewer than the Aggies did. Clemson made its fair share of big plays, but the Tigers also know they were lucky to escape with this one.
5. Third down still needs work
A week after Clemson was 5-for-12 on third-down conversions against Furman, the Tigers' third-down numbers were not ideal Saturday, either. Clemson was 4-for-13 on third down in College Station. That won't be lost on the staff once coaches re-watch the film.
6. Tee Higgins is ready
Clemson sophomore wide receiver Tee Higgins has made a massive jump from his freshman year to now, but the biggest question for him heading into this week was if he could translate it all on a big stage outside of intrasquad scrimmages in practice. As co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said, this was the first time Higgins was "the guy." He rose to the occasion and had an incredible 64-yard touchdown grab complete with a spin move that had jaws dropping.
"At wideout, we want to have the attitude of 'Hey, we make big plays, we win the game,"' Scott said. "If we don't make the plays, we don’t win."
7. This win is going to matter
Aside from College Football Playoff implications down the line, which this win will certainly play a role in, this might be the most valuable game for the Tigers in terms of development. Coaches said earlier this week they think often times a team can make it biggest jump from Week 1 to Week 2 and Clemson has so much to coach off of to take with it into the future.
"Early in the season, you come on the road and win in a place like this, that takes an incredible amount of mental toughness and focus and just character," Swinney said. "It was an unbelievable task."