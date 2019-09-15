SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Late Saturday evening, Dabo Swinney ran his hands through his sweaty mane, plopped an orange Clemson cap atop his head and said something the 50,248 on hand in the Carrier Dome for the No. 1 Tigers' 41-6 thumping of Syracuse might've taken umbrage with:

"We're a work in progress."

On its face, the statement isn't inaccurate. Clemson is just three games into a regular season that runs through November — and that's not counting a likely postseason run. Young players are still getting used to the speed of the college game; schemes and formations and lineups are subject to change as the campaign wears on.

But on Saturday night, the Tigers were hard to stop. Despite quarterback Trevor Lawrence's two interceptions, Clemson gained 612 yards of total offense while holding Syracuse to 187 yards.

A work in progress? Perhaps. But Clemson is already operating at a special level, and the rest of the nation has no interest in seeing the Tigers at their peak.

Defense exceeds expectations

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables was pleased with his unit's performance Saturday, and for good reason. The Tigers didn't surrender a touchdown and were dominant in the run game, allowing just 15 yards on 42 attempts by the Orange.

The defense shone brightest in the third quarter, when Lawrence's interceptions gave Syracuse the ball at the Tigers' 9-yard-line and then the 3-yard line. Clemson made stops both drives, the first with an interception by cornerback Mario Goodrich and the second on a turnover on downs.

"That was a lot of fun," Venables said of the turnover on downs. "That was fun to watch, the fruits of your labor. A microcosm of the week."

Clemson's defense is overlooked no more.

Trevor Lawrence's accuracy issues continue

Lawrence's first interception came with 11:11 left in the third quarter, when he ripped a ball at wide receiver Tee Higgins, who finished with seven catches for 150 yards. On this play, though, Higgins got one hand on the ball, tipping it inadvertently to Syracuse defensive back Christopher Fredrick.

"The first interception — really, just (a) poor job at wideout," Swinney said,

The second pick, Swinney conceded, represented Lawrence, "trying to do too much."

With Clemson leading 24-6 later in the third, Lawrence rolled out to his right and threw an errant pass that landed in the hands of defensive back Trill Williams.

To be fair, Lawrence did plenty of things right Saturday. He threw for a career-high 395 yards to go along with three touchdowns.

The sophomore also matched a career high with 42 rushing yards on four carries, including a 25-yard run on which Lawrence slid to the ground, a positive sign after the quarterback absorbed a couple of nasty hits the first two weeks of the season.

Lawrence now has five interceptions this season after throwing just four last season. Clemson likely won’t be tested until the postseason, so Lawrence has time to shore up his decision making.

Healthy Amari Rodgers can be trusted

Week 2 was a test run for wide receiver Amari Rodgers, who suffered a torn ACL in late March. His return against Texas A&M was celebrated, but the junior recorded just two catches for 6 yards against the Aggies.

On Saturday, Rodgers turned in a more explosive performance. He caught four passes for 121 yards and tied a career high with two touchdown receptions, the second an 87-yarder off a short pass from Lawrence.

Clemson's Travis Etienne bounces back from brutal hit against Syracuse Travis Etienne returned to the game after going to the sideline following what looked like a painful tackle.

“He’s amazing,” Swinney said. “It was good for him to get some experience last week, but to do what he did tonight was awesome.”

Clemson already has plenty of playmakers on offense; a healthy Rodgers gives Lawrence another tool with which he can carve up opposing defenses.

Clemson is far and away the class of ACC’s Atlantic Division

Entering the season, many expected Syracuse to emerge as a greater threat to Clemson’s recent dominance in the ACC’s Atlantic Division.

The Orange, after all, were coming off a 10-win season, and they had given the Tigers a tough time the past two seasons, including an upset in the Carrier Dome in 2017.

Clemson shifted the conversation Saturday night. Syracuse might be the second-best team in the Atlantic, but the gap is wider than previously believed.

"When you look at the numbers, they beat us extremely thoroughly," Orange coach Dino Babers said. "They haven't lost in a long time, (since) 2017, I believe. And you can figure out why. Complete win on their part."

Clemson flexes muscles on road

Anticipation was high for Saturday’s contest, which marked the first sellout for a football game at Carrier Dome since 1998.

The Tigers had no problem spoiling the party, and in the process won their eighth straight true road game. Clemson’s last road loss was Oct. 13, 2017, when Syracuse stunned Clemson 27-24 in the Carrier Dome.

Clemson has now won 20 of its last 21 true road games. The Tigers love playing in Death Valley, sure, but they’ve also grown comfortable getting things done in less friendly environments.

B.T. Potter turns in perfect game

Kicker B.T. Potter converted both of his field goal attempts Saturday, one from 40 yards and the other from 37 yards. He also went 5 for 5 on extra points.

It was an encouraging sign for Potter, who missed a 47-yarder in the team’s Week 2 win over Texas A&M. Teams looking to knock off Clemson going forward will look for any mistakes to exploit. So far, Potter has provided a steady presence from field-goal range.

Charlotte awaits

Clemson hosts Charlotte this Saturday night in a game that will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The 49ers (2-1) are coming off a 52-17 thumping of UMass, during which running back Ishod Finger needed just 11 carries to rush for 71 yards and two touchdowns.