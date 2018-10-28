CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney was quick to point out all week long that he believes Florida State is a good football team. He believes Willie Taggart will right the ship in Tallahassee at some point.After all, the Seminoles have out-recruited Clemson for nine of the last 10 years.
But Saturday was not going to be the day new coach Willie Taggart endeared himself more to his fanbase and his program, not if Clemson had anything to say about it and certainly, the Tigers did.
Swinney's No. 2 squad thumped the Seminoles 59-10 for the worst loss at Florida State in the history of the program. The Tigers had their way in every aspect of the game.
Seven takeaways:
1. This is becoming the norm
For the third straight week Clemson crushed its opponent by 30 points, a reality that seems to be becoming the norm and likely will be the case again next week against Louisville. Clemson isn't just beating teams, the Tigers are dismantling them in the lowly ACC with no one to challenge Swinney's group. The Tigers have scored 163 points in the last three games.
"I mean to be honest, personally I wasn't expecting a game like this," said defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. "Obviously, I thought we would have done well and performed and expected to get a win and everything, but Florida State is a good team. They've got a lot of good talent, so I was definitely surprised that we were able to win the way we did."
2. Trevor Lawrence is casually and quietly destroying opposing teams
When it comes to his personality, Trevor Lawrence isn't one for flash and instead is more of a quiet, laid back freshman quarterback. But each week, he seems to one-up his previous week's performance in his coy, chilled out manner. Saturday, he casually passed for 314 yards and four touchdowns to break Deshaun Watson's Clemson record for passing touchdowns by a true freshman. When he found out about it, he acted like it was no big deal, as he typically does with the hype that has been surrounding him since he was 12.
"He throws a back-shoulder touchdown on the 3-yard line, it's a run call, but he just confident like that," Swinney said. "There's great chemistry with him and those receivers. Just really proud of him."
3. Clemson's depth paid off
Clemson's offensive line was playing against the nation's No. 2 individual leader for sacks and the nation's No. 8 unit for rushing defense without its starting center, Justin Falcinelli. At times, it was also playing without its starting right guard, Sean Pollard, when he temporarily was injured before re-entering the contest. That meant backup center Gage Cervenka had to run the show all afternoon and Clemson rotated several offensive linemen in and out through the entire game. Swinney has prided himself on playing dozens of players to help maintain Clemson's depth and Saturday, it paid off. Clemson allowed zero sacks to Brian Burns and FSU's defensive line, even with its reserves.
"Brian Burns — those ends are special," Swinney said. "Trevor did a great job of getting rid of the ball and buy some time. Our line did a great job with the protection. To have no sacks against that bunch, that's a tall order."
4. Speaking of defensive lines ...
Clemson's continues to be elite and Saturday was no exception. The Tigers had five sacks for 38 yards and perhaps most encouraging for Swinney and defensive coordinator Brent Venables was that four of those five came from backups. Clelin Ferrell was the only starter to have a sack. Joining him were freshman Xavier Thomas, redshirt freshman Jordan Williams, sophomore Xavier Kelly and senior Albert Huggins. The future is in good hands with a youth movement like that one.
5. This will go down in history
It took Swinney a few moments to really soak in how historic this loss for Florida State was that Clemson handed Taggart's team. The 59 points were the most ever scored by an opponent at Florida State and the most ever scored in this series. The 49-point margin of defeat was the largest home defeat ever.
"We knew we were going to have to make some one-on-one type plays," Swinney said. "And we did."
6. How about Amari Rodgers?
Amari Rodgers has always been a solid football player for Clemson, particularly this year as a starting wide receiver and the first-string punt returner. But the sophomore had the biggest splash of his entire season Saturday, reminding teams that it is not just Tee Higgins and it is not just Justyn Ross who can score the flashy touchdowns for the Tigers. Rodgers opened the second half with a 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Lawrence to put the Tigers ahead 35-0 and not even seven minutes later, he followed it up with another long score: this time a 68-yard touchdown. The son of Tee Martin, the offensive coordinator at Southern California, Rodgers picks his father's brain regularly to help him with his game and his cerebral instincts are clear from the moment he speaks.
"Oh yeah, my dad and everybody was just telling me to be patient," Rodgers said. "You know it's not going to always come your way because you've got to keep playing, keep grinding. Your time's going to come."
7. At this point, who stops Clemson?
At this point, the ACC is struggling so much and Clemson is dominating so consistently that the conference really has no answer to stop the Tigers. That is a blessing and a curse: Clemson is bound for the ACC Championship and on track for the College Football Playoff, but once they get to a potential Playoff, the Tigers will have had no one testing them. Texas A&M, one of Clemson's "signature" wins lost Saturday to Mississippi State, which doesn't help the Tigers' resume.
"That's for everybody else to determine," Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said of the Playoff. "We've got a Louisville team that's coming to the Valley and they're gonna give us their best effort. We can't worry about what everybody outside our building is saying. We've just got to focus on our core values and what it takes for us to be successful. We show up on Monday, we have to flush the game on Sunday."