CLEMSON — Dabo Swinney gathered his team around Saturday night after his Clemson team clobbered N.C. State 41-7 and told his Tigers a message he wanted to make sure they heard.
"We didn't win the division, but we control our own destiny," he told his 7-0, 4-0 ACC team. "And that's what we wanted to do. We knew the winner of this one was going to be able to say that."
With that, seven takeaways from Clemson's victory:
1. The ACC continues to struggle
Clemson beating N.C. State in the fashion that it did, taking down a ranked opponent by a whopping-34 points, speaks to how down the ACC is this year and how shocking it will be if Clemson struggles down the stretch. The path seems abundantly clear for Clemson to waltz into the ACC Championship Game and in all likelihood, the College Football Playoff, too. There just does not seem to be another team in the ACC Atlantic that can hang, like there have been in years past.
"We're a good team," Swinney said. "We've got the potential to be a great team."
2. Clemson's secondary validated itself
Clemson's secondary has been criticized — and rightfully so — for being thin all year, but Saturday, that unit stepped up after N.C. State nearly scored a touchdown early, but dropped the pass. Whether it was safety Tanner Muse's first career sack, safety K'Von Wallace's third straight year picking off N.C. State or safety Nolan Turner's first career pass breakup, the Tigers proved they want to be taken more seriously.
"That shows that we are here to stay," Wallace said afterward. "We know what people are saying about us and we just put our blinders on. We don't worry about those things."
3. Third down trending in the right direction
Clemson entered its bye week wanting to improve its third down conversion rate, having entered Saturday at a 41 percent-clip. Saturday, the Tigers trended in the right direction, converting eight of 15 tries for a 53-percent mark.
"We've been throwing and catching the ball really well in practice," co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott said. "It was good to get an opportunity to do that (Saturday). Offensively, you want to take what they give you a lot and I would say at least 10 of those pass calls were actually run calls that had a tag with it, RPOs, and they just had extra guys around the box and they're going to make the freshman quarterback and receivers to be able to make the throws and catches."
4. Speaking of throws and catches ...
It became clear that N.C. State's main priority was to stop explosive sophomore running back Travis Etienne and the run, which forced Clemson to throw the ball. No problem. Especially when Trevor Lawrence is running the show at quarterback.
If there was ever a two-game stretch where Clemson proved its offense is as multi-dimensional as any other in the country, it would be the past two games that Clemson has played. Against Wake Forest, the run game took over as the Tigers ran for 471 yards. When N.C. State loaded the box and made the Tigers pass Saturday, Lawrence did so for 308 and his backup, Chase Brice, tacked on 72.
"I've been around for a while so I have a good memory. It reminded me of 2015. I believe we played Boston College and threw it for 420, then the very next week went and rushed for 416 at Miami," Scott said. "To think back to the last game to be able to rush it for 470-something versus Wake Forest and then the very next game to be able to throw it for 380 is really what you want to be offensively. Each week, defenses are going to play you different ways."
5. Again, the depth ...
It has been said before, but Saturday it was firmly reiterated again: Clemson has a plethora of depth it feels confident playing. When it was all said and done, 85 different Clemson players took the field against the Wolfpack, a top 20 team.
6. B.T. Potter's leg is the ultimate advantage
Clemson has no shortage of storylines on both offense and defense, and in football in general, special teams tend to take a back seat, but don't forget about B.T. Potter's leg. A true freshman kicker, Potter is only 5-10 an 175 pounds and yet his leg is so strong for kickoffs that he is a top 5 kicker in the nation when it comes to touchbacks. Potter has a whopping 42 touchbacks, meaning that 82.35 percent of the time, his kickoffs go unreturned. He is averaging 64.14 yards per kickoff.
7. The future
Clemson is in a bit of a precarious situation moving forward in that the Tigers are expected to roll right into the College Football Playoff, but once they potentially get there, the competition level is going to be wildly better than what Clemson has seen all year. The ACC has not — and likely will not — do its job in preparing Clemson like it has in the past, given how weak the conference is this year. Louisville and Florida State, two teams recently that have given Clemson as good of games as anyone, are uncharacteristically struggling. The Cardinals are 2-5 and on a four-game losing streak. Florida State is just 4-3. Those games likely won't prepare Clemson the way they have in the past when the Tigers were taking on Heisman winner Lamar Jackson or perennial Florida State under Jimbo Fisher.
But Clemson can't help that. All the Tigers can do is their part, beating teams by dozens of points along the way.
"We know what we're capable of doing and all you can do is play the games one at a time and that's what we try to do," Swinney said. "Not worried about all that stuff."