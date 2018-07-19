The final event of the 2018 South Carolina Governor’s Cup Billfishing Series got off to a spectacular start with the 36 boats participating in the Edisto Invitational Billfish Tournament releasing 63
sailfish and two blue marlin.
Leading the way was Syked Out, owned by David Sykes and captained by Dan Woody, which piled up 1,600 points for releasing eight sailfish.
Second place with 1,000 points is held by Lady-S, owned and captained by Mark Smith, with five sailfish releases.
Reel Passion, owned by Bill Ingram and captained by Gary Richardson, also has 1,000 points with five sailfish releases.
Lady-S reached 1,000 points with its fifth release at 1:51 p.m. while Reel Passion scored its fifth release at 2:21 p.m.
Series leader Mister Pete had four sailfish releases for 800 points and increased its lead over Sportin’ Life to 400 points. Sportin’ Life had three sailfish releases Thursday.
The tournament continues through Saturday with weigh-ins beginning at 5 p.m.