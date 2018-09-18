Damiere Byrd, WR/KR, Carolina
Inactive for a 31-24 loss to Atlanta with a knee injury. Has three punt returns for 47 yards for the season.
A.J. Cann, OL, Jacksonville
Started a 31-20 win over New England. Has started two games for the season.
Jadeveon Clowney, DE, Houston
Inactive for a 20-17 loss to Tennessee with a torso muscle strain. Has two tackles for the season.
Jared Cook, TE, Oakland
Had four catches for 49 yards in a 20-19 loss to Denver. Has 13 catches for 229 yards for the season.
Pharoh Cooper, WR/KR, L.A. Rams
On injured reserve. Had season-ending ankle surgery after Week 1. Had three kickoff returns for 75 yards and two punt returns for 12 yards for the season.
Mike Davis, RB, Seattle
Had three carries for 3 yards and one catch for -1 yard in a 24-17 loss to Chicago. Has three carries for 3 yards and one catch for -1 yard for the season.
Patrick DiMarco, FB, Buffalo
Had one catch for 24 yards in a 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Has one catch for 24 yards and one tackle for the season.
Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston
Had three catches for 45 yards in a 20-17 loss to Tennessee. Has seven catches for 82 yards and a touchdown for the season.
Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England
Had five tackles, two defended passes and forced a fumble in a 31-20 loss to Jacksonville. Has 13 tackles, four defended passes, one interception and one forced fumble for the season.
Hayden Hurst, TE, Baltimore
Inactive for a 34-23 loss to Cincinnati. Has not played this season. Hurst is recovering from foot surgery and is expected to miss the first three to four games.
Melvin Ingram, DE, L.A. Chargers
Had four tackles and 1.5 sacks in a 31-20 win over Buffalo. Has five tackles and 1.5 sacks for the season.
Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia
Inactive for a 27-21 loss to Tampa Bay. Has not played this season. Jeffery is recovering from shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the first two games.
Isaiah Johnson, S, Tampa Bay
Played but had no statistics in a 27-21 win over Philadelphia. Has no statistics in two games for the season.
Johnathan Joseph, CB, Houston
Had two tackles in a 20-17 loss to Tennessee. Has nine tackles and one defended pass for the season.
Skai Moore, LB, Indianapolis
Played but had no statistics in a 21-9 win over Washington. Has two tackles for the season.
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Carolina
Had two tackles in a 31-24 loss to Atlanta. Has four tackles and one recovered fumble for the season.
Corey Robinson, OL, Carolina
Played in a 31-24 loss to Atlanta. Has played in two games for the season.
Brandon Shell, OL, N.Y. Jets
Started a 20-12 loss to Miami. Has started two games for the season.
Taylor Stallworth, DL, New Orleans
Played but had no statistics in a 21-18 win over Cleveland. Has no statistics in one game for the season.
Darian Stewart, S, Denver
Had one tackle in a 20-19 win over Oakland. Has four tackles and half a sack for the season.
Ryan Succop, PK, Tennessee
Was 2-for-2 on field goals, 2-for-2 on PATs and kicked off five times for an average of 65 yards in a 20-17 win over Houston. Is 4-for-4 on field goals, 4-for-4 on PATs and has an average of 65.3 yards on nine kickoffs for the season.
D.J. Swearinger, S, Washington
Had three tackles, two defended passes and two interceptions in a 21-9 loss to Indianapolis. Has eight tackles, three defended passes and two interceptions for the season.
Brandon Wilds, RB, Jacksonville
Promoted from practice squad last week. Had three carries for 4 yards in a 31-20 win over New England. Has three carries for 4 yards for the season.