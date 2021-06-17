Surf's up for 11-year-old Mount Pleasant girl headed to national championship

Whitney Gwisc has two turtles, named Nike and Myrtle.

"Nike, after the Greek goddess of victory," she said. "And, we're getting a puppy."

The 11-year-old sixth-grader at Cario Middle School in Mount Pleasant also likes her math class and swims for the South Carolina Swim Club.

"I'm pretty competitive," Whitney said.

And if that's not enough, there's surfing. Three years after taking up the sport, Whitney has established herself as one of the best surfers in her age group on the East Coast.

After winning under-12 and under-14 titles at the Eastern Surfing Association's Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships, Whitney is headed to the big time and the big waves — the 2021 Toyota National USA Surfing Championships at the Lower Trestles, one of California's most famous surfing spots.

"I have surfed big waves before, but nothing as clean as what they have at Lower Trestles," said Whitney, who will compete on June 21. "It looks like so much fun."

Whitney, the oldest of three siblings, tried several sports before taking surfing lessons on Folly Beach.

She was hooked.

"I was curious about what surfing was," she said. "I was trying lots of different sports to see what I liked. And one day I tried a surf lesson, and I really loved it. I took another lesson and it was really fun.

"And then I got a foam board and just started practicing, practicing, practicing."

Whitney learned under surf instructor Kai Dilling at Sol Surfers Surf Camp and is representing Parrot Surf and Skate in Mount Pleasant at the national championships.

She's been on YouTube to check out the Lower Trestles, located near San Clemente on the Pacific Coast and one of California's most popular surf spots.

Surfer Today says the Lower Trestles "means consistency, all-around fun, a classic reef/point break, perfect-peeling left and right-handers, easy paddle-outs, and endless wave faces," and says the waves there "resemble an artificial wave."

Lower Trestles: A Surfline Feature Lower Trestles: A Surfline feature. Enjoy a Surfline exclusive on one of California's most playful surf breaks. Lower Trestles located in Cali…

Sounds great, but championship surfing is much different from hanging out at the Washout on Folly Beach. Whitney showed her tournament mettle at the Mid-Atlantic in Nags Head last month.

"You have to have a strategy," she said. "You only have 15 minutes to catch at least two waves. If you're just free surfing, you can be picky and wait 15 or 30 minutes between waves and pick out the best.

"But in a contest, there are only so many waves in that 15-minute time period, and you are fighting with everybody else to get one of those. And you can't mess up any of those waves, because you only have 15 minutes and you might not catch another one."

In addition to the waves, Whitney will be competing against many of the best young amateur surfers in California, many of whom frequent Lower Trestles and are familiar with conditions there.

Whitney's surfing idols are Carissa Moore and Lakey Peterson, both of whom started young and ended up as stars on the World Surf League's women's tour.

Whitney surfs "goofy foot" style, which just means she surfs with her right foot forward on the board instead of the left, which is known as "regular foot." Neither style is better than the other; it just depends on which foot is the "dominant" foot.

It's called "goofy foot" after a 1937 Disney cartoon in which Goofy rides a surf board with his right foot forward.

Her surfing achievements have brought Whitney a measure of fame among her friends at Cario.

"They think it's really cool and awesome," she said. "And some of them want to start surfing."