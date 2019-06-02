With a $1 million first prize and the U.S. Women's Open title on the line, the leaders stumbled early and often Sunday at the Country Club of Charleston.
South Korea's Jeongeun Lee6 righted herself first and best, running off three birdies on the back nine and making her first LPGA Tour victory a huge one — the oldest major championship in women's golf.
Lee6 — who added the 6 to her surname when she became the sixth player named Lee to join the Korean LPGA — shot a 1-under-par 70 during a Sunday afternoon pressure cooker in 94-degree heat. Her final score of 6-under 278 included rounds of 70, 69 and 69, the only player in the field under par for each round.
Lee6 goes by the nicknames of "Hot 6" and "Lucky 6", but exuded a maturity that eluded some of her elders on Sunday.
American Angel Yin and South Korean So Yeon Ryu started six and five strokes back, respectively, but made late charges to finish tied for second at 4-under with American star Lexi Thompson.
Thompson began the day just one shot back, but stumbled to a 2-over 73 and failed to win her second major title. Third-round leaders and former Duke teammates Celine Boutier and Yu Liu crashed with a pair of 4-over 75s, tied for fifth with 36-hole leader Makimo Higa and Americans Gerina Piller and Jaye Marie Green.
Lee6 pocketed the first $1 million first prize in the U.S. Women's Open's 74-year history, and will have her name (and number) etched on the Harton S. Semple Trophy as the 10th South Korean to win the Open.
In tears, Lee6 was doused with champagne near the Country Club clubhouse after Boutier, the last player with a chance to force a playoff, failed to birdie No. 18.
It was an emotional moment for the 23-year-old Lee6, whose father was paralyzed in a car accident when she was just four years old. That made it difficult for the family to travel to tournaments in Korea.
Even Lee6's translator, her manager, was in tears during the trophy ceremony.
"I felt pretty nervous on holes 16, 17 and 18," Lee6 said through her translator. "But I tried the best I can."
The pressure was on from the start on Sunday.
The final six players off the tee — Boutier, Liu, Thompson, Green, Higa and Lee6 — were a combined 10-over through four holes. Even Lee6 bogeyed the first hole.
But she also was also the only player among the final 24 players to birdie the infamous par-3 11th, draining a 7-footer to tie for the lead at 6-under.
She stuffed her approach to five feet for a birdie at No. 12, then knocked her third shot at the par-5 15th to five feet for another birdie to get to 8-under, three shots clear of the field.
She needed all three of those shots, stumbling in with bogeys on 16 and 18. But it was enough for her to become the 11th different winner in the last 11 Opens.
Boutier double-bogeyed the first and final holes. She rallied to get to 5-under and had a 3-footer on 16 to cut Lee6's lead to one, but lipped out the putt. She could have tied Lee6 with birdies at 17 or 18, but missed a long birdie putt at 17 and splashed a 6-iron into the greenside bunker on 18.
Duke freshman Gina Kim capped a great week with a 1-over 72. The 18-year-old was low amateur at 1-under 283.
'Great representation'
Lee6's victory capped a big week for Charleston golf, joining major events such as the 1991 Ryder Cup and the PGA Championship in 2012 at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course.
The USGA does not release attendance figure, but officials seemed pleased with the week's crowds, and former world No. 1 Lydia Ko said those crowds resembled those she's seen at other major championships.
"As the week has gone by, there's been bigger crowds," she said. "With the variety of players at the top of the leaderboard, I think the spectators are going to be pretty big. I think one of the key things was there might be less people on grandstands, but there were people following certain groups.
"I thought it was a great mix and a great opportunity for people to come out and watch certain players. It's quite a unique thing where you see more people stationed at certain areas of the golf course."
The Country Club proved a popular venue with the players, despite the heat, slow play and the scary moment Friday when a lightning bolt split an oak tree along the 18th fairway.
"I thought this was a great representation of golf courses," said Ko. "Not tricked up, and it's right in "of you, but it can play really tough. As the week has gone by, the greens have become firmer and faster.
"I thought this was a great venue," said Ko, who aced the iconic 11th hole on Sunday, but finished at 5-over for the tournament. "Unfortunately for me, my golf wasn't as great as my fun times here. So hopefully we can come back before I retire."