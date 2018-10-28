CLEMSON — Every week, when I sit down to comprise my AP Poll, one of the first things I do is open up my trusted spreadsheet on my computer.
As a fan of college football, I watch as many games as I can and as the Clemson beat reporter for The Post and Courier, I like to be informed about the top teams in the nation on a regular basis. My spreadsheet, though, is what allows me to have everything in one place and I like to have all of my information. It shows me how I voted in the AP Top 25 the previous week, how the full poll shook out for the top 25 the previous week and the results of those teams: who they played, what the score was. Were they on a bye?
This week, my spreadsheet went haywire-bananas. I'm sure other AP voters felt the same way, too.
That's because a whopping 11 teams in the AP Top 25 lost on Saturday.
Texas lost to Oklahoma State. Florida lost to Georgia. And then the madness happened:
Down went Washington in a wildly embarrassing loss to California. Down went Texas A&M to Mississippi State. Iowa lost respectably to Penn State, but Oregon was humiliated by Arizona in a 29-point blowout, Wisconsin fell to Northwestern, South Florida lost to Houston, N.C. State lost to Syracuse, Stanford was beat by three points at the hands of Washington State and Appalachian State lost to Georgia Southern.
I took eight teams out of my top 25 that I ranked last week. I removed Oregon, Texas A&M, South Florida, Wisconsin, N.C. State, Stanford, an unranked San Diego State team I had voted for for a few weeks but didn't make the full poll and Appalachian State.
Among the teams that were not ranked in my poll last week but are in this week are: Utah, Boston College, Houston, Syracuse, Virginia, Utah State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern.
The only part of my poll that seemed clear to me was my top six.
I still believe Alabama is the best team in the country. I ranked the Crimson Tide No. 1 again, followed by No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Michigan and now, No. 6 Georgia.
As for Clemson, the Tigers beat up on Florida State 59-10 Saturday. They were one of the few teams that had no drama whatsoever.
With that, the full AP Top 25, as well as how I voted:
The AP Top 25
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. Ohio State
9. UCF
10. Washington State
11. Kentucky
12. West Virginia
13. Florida
14. Penn State
15. Texas
16. Utah
17. Houston
18. Utah State
19. Iowa
20. Fresno State
21. Mississippi State
22. Syracuse
23. Virginia
24. Boston College
25. Texas A&M
The AP Top 25 as voted on by Post and Courier Clemson beat reporter Grace Raynor
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. LSU
5. Michigan
6. Georgia
7. Oklahoma
8. UCF
9. Ohio State
10. West Virginia
11. Washington State
12. Kentucky
13. Texas
14. Penn State
15. Florida
16. Utah
17. Boston College
18. Houston
19. Syracuse
20. Iowa
21. Virginia
22. Utah State
23. Fresno State
24. Georgia Southern
25. Washington