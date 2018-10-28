APTOPIX Texas Oklahoma St Football

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tylan Wallace (2) jumps across the goal line while evading Texas defensive back Brandon Jones (19) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

CLEMSON — Every week, when I sit down to comprise my AP Poll, one of the first things I do is open up my trusted spreadsheet on my computer. 

As a fan of college football, I watch as many games as I can and as the Clemson beat reporter for The Post and Courier, I like to be informed about the top teams in the nation on a regular basis. My spreadsheet, though, is what allows me to have everything in one place and I like to have all of my information. It shows me how I voted in the AP Top 25 the previous week, how the full poll shook out for the top 25 the previous week and the results of those teams: who they played, what the score was. Were they on a bye? 

This week, my spreadsheet went haywire-bananas. I'm sure other AP voters felt the same way, too. 

That's because a whopping 11 teams in the AP Top 25 lost on Saturday. 

Texas lost to Oklahoma State. Florida lost to Georgia. And then the madness happened: 

Down went Washington in a wildly embarrassing loss to California. Down went Texas A&M to Mississippi State. Iowa lost respectably to Penn State, but Oregon was humiliated by Arizona in a 29-point blowout, Wisconsin fell to Northwestern, South Florida lost to Houston, N.C. State lost to Syracuse, Stanford was beat by three points at the hands of Washington State and Appalachian State lost to Georgia Southern. 

I took eight teams out of my top 25 that I ranked last week. I removed Oregon, Texas A&M, South Florida, Wisconsin, N.C. State, Stanford, an unranked San Diego State team I had voted for for a few weeks but didn't make the full poll and Appalachian State. 

Among the teams that were not ranked in my poll last week but are in this week are: Utah, Boston College, Houston, Syracuse, Virginia, Utah State, Fresno State and Georgia Southern. 

The only part of my poll that seemed clear to me was my top six. 

I still believe Alabama is the best team in the country. I ranked the Crimson Tide No. 1 again, followed by No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 LSU, No. 5 Michigan and now, No. 6 Georgia. 

As for Clemson, the Tigers beat up on Florida State 59-10 Saturday. They were one of the few teams that had no drama whatsoever. 

With that, the full AP Top 25, as well as how I voted: 

The AP Top 25 

1. Alabama 

2. Clemson 

3. Notre Dame 

4. LSU 

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma 

8. Ohio State

9. UCF

10. Washington State

11. Kentucky

12. West Virginia

13. Florida

14. Penn State

15. Texas

16. Utah

17. Houston

18. Utah State

19. Iowa

20. Fresno State

21. Mississippi State

22. Syracuse

23. Virginia

24. Boston College

25. Texas A&M

The AP Top 25 as voted on by Post and Courier Clemson beat reporter Grace Raynor 

1. Alabama 

2. Clemson 

3. Notre Dame 

4. LSU 

5. Michigan 

6. Georgia 

7. Oklahoma 

8. UCF 

9. Ohio State 

10. West Virginia 

11. Washington State 

12. Kentucky 

13. Texas 

14. Penn State 

15. Florida 

16. Utah 

17. Boston College 

18. Houston 

19. Syracuse 

20. Iowa

21. Virginia

22. Utah State 

23. Fresno State 

24. Georgia Southern 

25. Washington 

