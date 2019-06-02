Sunday at the U.S. Women's Open
Toughest hole
For the first time in the tournament, it was not the par-3 11th.
In Sunday's final round, it was the 424-yard No. 1 hole that proved the most difficult — perhaps due in part to major-championship nerves on the first tee.
The par-4 opening hole averaged 4.56 strokes per player, with just one birdie against 32 bogeys and four doubles.
The par-3 11th was the third most difficult, averaging 3.31. Second-hardest was the par-4 18th, averaging 4.36 strokes.
The 11th was still the most difficult for the entire tournament at 3.44 strokes, with one hole in one and 32 birdies against 159 bogeys, 29 doubles and five of the dreaded "others."
Low Amateur
Duke freshman Gina Kim capped off a great week with a 1-over par 72, finishing as low amateur with a 1-under par 283 for the week. Zion Williamson will be proud.
Shot of the day
Take that, No. 11!
Former world No. 1 Lydia Ko took revenge on the devilish par 3 for the entire field, knocking a 6-iron into the hole for an ace on the hole, which played at 153 yards on Sunday.
"I hit my 6 iron pretty well," said Ko. "It was kind of drawing a little bit more than I was trying to do, but it was drawing. I was like, sit, sit, sit. All I wanted to do is just go somewhere on the green or on grass.
"There was a pretty big roar, even as soon as it landed on the green, and I was like, 'Oh, they must be happy or excited.' And it was tracking, and I think it almost lipped in. My putts weren't lipping in, so it's good to see my 6-iron lipping in."
Ko shot even-par 71 for the day and finished at +5 for the tournament.
Overheard
"It was awesome. I hope we get another major back soon ... I think it was really cool. I think the golf course was really good and it showcased the state really well."
-- Seneca native Austin Ernst, who finished at +6 for the tournament.
Overheard II
"The greens are perfect, but they do have that U.S. Open look, that white look when they are firm and fast and it is hot."
-- Fox Sports' Brad Faxon on the Country Club of Charleston greens