Sumter's 4-star defensive end says Gamecocks still in play after committing to Florida

Sumter High School defensive end Justus Boone, who is ranked the No. 2 prospect in South Carolina, announced on Twitter last week his commitment to Florida.

The 6-5, 250-pound junior picked the Gators over USC, Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Louisville, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Arkansas Georgia, N.C. State and others.

Boone, who is rated a 4-star recruit, visited Florida in November and the relationship with the Gators continued to build from there.

“Just talking to the coaching staff throughout the week, feeling out everything, understanding everything that they would have me at and stuff like that,” Boone said of his decision. “It just felt right."

However, Boone has not completely ruled out other schools, including USC.

Boone said he talks with a Gamecock coach just about every other day. So despite the commitment, he’s not ready to completely shut things down.

“I’m not closing my recruitment and stuff, I just know how I feel right now,” Boone said. “That’s where I’m going as of right now. That’s where I want to go, but I’m not closing my recruitment or anything like that.

"I’m still open, not necessarily for myself but for my mom. You know how sometimes kids get a change a heart, which we don’t feel that’s going to happen, but you don’t want to burn any bridges.”

Boone said he will visit Florida for a junior day and visit other schools in the spring. He’s also a basketball playe,r and his team reached the second round of the playoffs, so he has a desire to play with them again next season and not graduate early.

Clemson and USC are among the offers for defensive back Ryan Barnes of Gaithersburg, Md. Both teams are recruiting him with a lot of interest, and he plans to see both in the spring.

In fact, he and his family will be at Clemson for the next junior day this weekend.

“That’s another of the big schools I’ve definitely been a fan of for a while,” Barnes said of Clemson. “Just getting the opportunity to play for a team like that means a lot. Just getting the opportunity to play college football means a lot to me, especially for a program like that, it’s definitely a great opportunity.”

Brent Venables and Mike Reed are the Clemson coaches recruiting Barnes. He’s learned a lot about the program from them to go along with what he’s seen on TV.

“Obviously, they are an amazing program athletically,” Barnes said. “Just the environment there is very family oriented, which my parents love, so they know that I’m going to be taken care. Academically they are amazing. It definitely checks a lot of boxes on my list.

Barnes said Kyle Krantz is the USC coach recruiting him, and he hears regularly from head coach Will Muschamp.

“They are in constant contact with me, always checking in on me, which I always appreciate and my parents always appreciate,” Barnes said. “Being able to play early — we haven’t gotten into detail, but I’ve been told that getting playing time definitely is something that’s in my future with them.”

Barnes can play corner, safety and nickel, and has yet to be determined which one he will play in college. Last season he had about 30 tackles with two interceptions, both returned for touchdowns, and 15 pass deflections. Barnes said no schools are standing out with him now, but he’ll form a list after spring visits.

Some of his other offers are Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Louisville, Maryland, Duke, Pitt, Southern Cal, Florida State, Virginia, Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona State, Boston College and East Carolina.

An in-state prospect to keep an eye on in the 2021 class is wide receiver Dashawn Brown of York. He visited USC in January and hopes to show the Gamecocks, and others, in the spring that he’s worthy of a scholarship. The Gamecocks impressed him on his visit and could very well be his choice if they decide to offer.

“It was a great visit. I love the atmosphere up there,” Brown said. “What stood out to me is how they took care of their athletes."

Brown also has visited Duke and has had contact with Virginia. Last season, Brown had 550 yards receiving with seven touchdowns.

USC recently offered Javin Burke of Cleveland, Tenn. Burke plays quarterback in high school and rushed for 664 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also will play safety this season. Some colleges are looking at him as a wide receiver.

“I’ve been talking to (USC) coach Bobby Bentley, and he watched my film and said he likes me at running back,” Burke said. “He said he liked my skill set, the way I move around. I’m quick to get to top speed and all that stuff. I like South Carolina. I liked the stadium when I went up there the first time (for the Kentucky game)."

Burke also has offers from Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Virginia, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and Charlotte. The Gamecocks are in a good spot with him at this point.

“They are up there,” Burke said. “I really liked it when I went. They are definitely up there.”

He said Vanderbilt also is strong with him at this point. Besides USC, Burke has visited Vanderbilt and Tennessee, and plans to visit Alabama and Appalachian State in the spring. He also plans to make a return visit to USC.

Burke’s father is former Gaffney tight end Ike Curry, a member of the 1996 South Carolina Shrine Bowl team. And his stepbrother is high school teammate Tray Curry, who also has a USC offer.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders of Rockledge, Fla., could end up playing any number of positions in college. Sanders was primarily a wide receiver before moving to defense the last half of last season and averaged 18 tackles per game. So, defensive coaches see him as an end or an outside linebacker prospect. And offensive coaches like him as a receiver and a running back.

USC offered Sanders last month, and his conversations have been with receivers coach Bryan McClendon and defensive assistant Kyle Krantz. The Gamecocks are letting him know the door is open both ways should he decide to join them.

“They like my talent on both sides, and they were saying I can go there as an athlete and play on either side, offense or defense,” Sanders said. “It was definitely a blessing getting (the offer). That was one of the teams at the top of my list."

Sanders also has offers from Florida State, Indiana, Arkansas, UCF, Kansas, Virginia, Miami, Louisville, Nebraska, Tennessee, Pitt, Missouri, West Virginia, Arkansas and UCF.

Clemson is in the top six with safety Dakota Mitchell of Winter Park, Fla. The others are Miami, Georgia, LSU, Alabama and Florida.

Cornerback Jordan Hancock of Suwanee, Ga., plans to visit Clemson this weekend. He was at Florida State on Sunday.

Clemson and USC target Nyland Green, a cornerback from Covington, Ga., was offered by Arizona State. He has 50 offers at this point.

USC target Colten Gauthier, a quarterback from Dacula, Ga., was offered by Iowa. He’s expected to visit USC again this month.

USC offered 4-star running back Mar'Keise Irving of Country Club Hills, Ill. Irving is a 4-star prospect and ranked the No. 13 running back in the country in the 247Sports composite. He also has offers from Iowa, Michigan, Purdue, Duke, Michigan State, Maryland, Nebraska, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin, among others.

USC offered running back L.J. Johnson of Cypress, Texas. He’s rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports composite and the No. 4 running back in the country. He has offers from Georgia, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Northwestern, Miami, Florida, Southern Cal, Stanford and Texas.