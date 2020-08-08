Sumter angler lands prized redfish at Folly Beach, but lets boat get away

Bryce Lyles of Sumter will never forget his recent family vacation to Folly Beach, especially the redfish he caught and the prize that got away.

Lyles, a 20-year-old junior at Clemson, had once caught a redfish tagged by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and received a T-shirt for reporting the tag. So when he noticed a blue tag attached to a redfish he caught at Folly Beach last month, he expected the same.

Lyles called the phone number on the tag and Scott Whitaker, executive director of Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina, answered.

Lyles told Whitaker about the fish he'd caught on July 29, and Whitaker asked if he was a CCA member and if he was registered for CCA's STAR (Statewide Tournament and Anglers Rodeo).

The answer was no.

"Dude. Let me tell you what it just cost you," Whitaker said.

Had Lyles been a CCA member ($35 annually) and registered for the tournament (also $35), he would have won a Sea Hunt BX 22 BR bay boat, Yamaha 150 motor and Wesco aluminum trailer valued at more than $43,000.

"I couldn't help but laugh and say 'Oh well.' But I signed up right after that," said Lyles, adding that his father Gerald Lyles did the same.

Whitaker said an angler can register for the event by visiting joincca.org and clicking on the STAR Tournament tab. He said it takes about three minutes to complete the registration. The tournament is self-funded with a number of sponsors, including Sea Hunt Boats, Yamaha Outboards and Wesco Trailers.

This is the fourth year CCA SC has run the STAR tournament, an event also held by CCA chapters in Texas, Florida and Louisiana. The Texas tournament has between 25,000-30,000 anglers each year while Florida and Louisiana draw 12,000-14,000 each year. Whitaker said the South Carolina tournament continues to grow and he hopes to expand the event to include other species so South Carolina anglers will "have 4, 5, 10 ways for people to participate and win. We typically have about 500 anglers paying to fish which is a significant number for us."

Whitaker said the tournament generally is planned to run from Memorial Day to Labor Day but they had to make adjustments this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year the tournament began July 1 and continues through Oct. 4. Sixty legal redfish (at least 15 inches long and no longer than 23 inches) are tagged and released along the South Carolina coast, and the first two registered anglers who catch one of the tagged redfish win a boat-motor-trailer package.

Tagged fish have been caught every year of the tournament, but not by registered anglers, and that's something Whitaker hopes will change.

"The thing I really like about this tournament is that it is encouraging people to do what they normally do anyway," Whitaker said. "There's no captain's meeting that you have to go to and only two days to fish. All you do is register and go fish like you live your life. Just go fish."

There is a team that tags fish along the South Carolina coast, although Whitaker said when CCA SC first began the tournament he thought it was a great opportunity for him to spend a couple of weeks at the coast and catch and tag redfish.

"Let me tell you, catching and tagging 60 legal redfish in the state of South Carolina by yourself or with one other boat is a task. I finally got wise and started recruiting some guys to help me," Whitaker said, adding that the fish were tagged in late April and June.

"There's still 59 fish out there out of the 60 we tagged," Whitaker said, including nine of the 10 that were released in the Folly River.

There's a kicker to Lyles's near-miss story. A few days before landing the tagged redfish that he called Whitaker about, Lyles and his father had taken their boat out at Folly and caught another STAR-tagged redfish. But Lyles released the fish because they had caught their limit and he didn't know about the tournament and its lucrative prizes.

Now that he is a CCA member and registered angler, Lyles said he planned to come back to Charleston and fish whenever possible before the tournament ends. And the good news is that, even if he doesn't catch another tagged redfish, he still has a shot at a boat. If no registered angler catches one of the 60 tagged reds, CCA SC holds a drawing at the end of the event and gives away one of the boat-motor-trailer packages.

"If you are fishing in saltwater in the state of South Carolina and aren’t registered for STAR, let me tell you that it is not a good feeling if you catch one of those tagged reds," Lyles said. "You can bet I’m going to be back out there looking for one.”

America's Boating Club

(BULLET) America’s Boating Club Charleston will offer safe boating classes for all ages from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 22 and Sept. 26. Successful participants earn the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Boater Education Card. The cost is $25 for adults with youngsters 12-18 free. The class is not recommended for children under 12.

In addition, the club also has two-hour seminars on Rules of the Road scheduled Sept. 1 and Emergencies on Board on Sept. 29.

All classes will be held at 1376 Orange Grove Road, Charleston. To register call 843-312-2876 or email lynes@tds.net.