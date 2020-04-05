Summerville's T.J. Hopkins has pro career stalled by coronavirus pandemic

SUMMERVILLE — T.J. Hopkins was supposed to be finalizing his immediate future on Sunday.
The Summerville native and South Carolina alum would have known by now of the Cincinnati Reds’ plans for him. Was he going to stay in Arizona for further training before another season with the Advanced Rookie Billings (Mont.) Mustangs? Their season was scheduled to begin June 19, so he had plenty of time to contact the host family he stayed with last year or find another place to live.
If he had played well enough at spring training, perhaps he would have been bumped up to Single-A Dayton (Ohio), which was set to begin its season by hosting Great Lakes on Thursday. Hopkins batted .267 with five home runs, 30 RBIs and 12 stolen bases in 54 games last year after he joined Billings following his ninth-round draft selection, so he could have gotten a promotion.
Instead, like all baseball players and athletes in general, his season and dreams were put on indefinite hiatus three weeks ago.
“We had just got done with instruction. We had an off day, and all the spring training position players got to Arizona that day,” Hopkins said. “But I was already there for four weeks. They just brought us in a meeting and said, ‘We can’t keep paying you here. Season’s suspended and postponed for we don’t know how long.’”
The coronavirus pandemic shorted out nearly everything countrywide. Hopkins didn’t have much of a choice other than to hop a plane back home and keep staying ready for another call, if or when the season resumes.
He’s back in Summerville, staying with his mom, Missy, and doing what most are. Any activity he can find to do is something he can do by himself.
“I’ve been fishing a lot,” he said. “I go and hit around 4 every day, and I’ve just been doing in-home lifting. Bunch of crunches, situps and pushups and stuff. That’s basically it. I run a lot at night.”
Hopkins misses the game but considers himself fortunate. He was able to tuck away a large portion of his six-figure signing bonus from last year, and Major League Baseball announced March 31 it will keep paying all minor league players through the break. Everybody gets $400 per week with full medical benefits.
Those help, as do the hitting lessons Hopkins sporadically supplies to area youth. But he’s the lucky one, having a place to go and a system in place when the season was postponed.
“I’m not at the stage of my life where I have a family, like some of my buddies do. They just don’t have a lot of money,” Hopkins said. “They got a wife and a kid, maybe two kids, and they’re worrying about how they’re going to pay bills.”
The life of a minor leaguer isn’t nearly as glamorous as in the major leagues. Hopkins spoke of multi-hour bus rides, eating a lot of hibachi food or Buffalo Wild Wings and living in hotels.
He didn’t partake in a lot of the expensive steakhouse dinners some of his teammates would, describing it as sometimes difficult but knowing it would be worth it someday. Someday arrived when his spring training coaches told everyone to clear out.
Hopkins said that of the teammates he knew about, some went to home and some stayed in Arizona. Some had to leave the country to get to their homes, but everyone’s trying to keep in touch as much as possible.
“I’m lucky,” he said. “There’s some people that aren’t working, and the thought of them not working puts me on having my best foot forward. There are no weight rooms open, but I got some dumbbells at the house. I’ve still been working out with the same mindset.”
Hopkins was one of the best hitters in the Gamecocks’ history, although injuries derailed the middle two seasons of his four-year career. He learned during those rough spots how to deal with adversity.
He began slowly in pro ball last year, but his numbers elevated when he played every day. “At the end of the day, it’s baseball,” he said.
Baseball will still be there when the pandemic ends. Hopkins likened it to last year, when he was waiting for his phone to ring during the draft.
He knew it would, eventually. Hopkins never doubted that.
He has no doubt he’ll be playing ball again soon.