Summerville's Christian Woods wins Chick Miler Invitational with final-round 64

Christian Woods rallied from a five-shot deficit with a final-round 64 to beat four-time winner Mike Cobb by one stroke in the 47th annual Chick Miler Invitational played at Summerville Country Club.

Woods shot 73-68-64—205. Cory Deering and Jack Ellis tied for third at 211, followed by Matt Wood at 213; Jeff Winningham and Marc Horne, 214; Clinton Shuler, 216; J.D. Waite, 219; Dave Bordiuk, 220; Art Hightower Jr., 223; and David Connor, 226.

Flight winners included: 1 - Josh Sine, 218; J.R. Stark, 219; Terence Jenkins, 219. 2 - Marty Bunch, 220; Brian Lott, 221; Barnwell Fishburne, 222. 3 - Jess Cuthbert, 225; Tim Cone, 226; Rich Wills, 228. 4 - Eric Hayes, 228; Jack Cooper, 235; Phil Harrigan, 238; Greg Hutcheson, 238. 5 - Rory Fletcher, 244; Josh Traylor, 245; Rich Bull, 247. 6 - Chris Wegmann, 245; Jamie Quinn, 245; Nick Walters, 246. 7 - Trey Singletary, 249; C.J. Sarine, 250; Bob Asbell, 256; 8 - Chris Clayton, 256; Wayne Mizell, 257; Brent Laprad, 258. 9 - Paul Edwards, 263; Will Spinks, 264; Benjy Lafond, 266. 10 - Joe Waring, 269; John Lamar, 269; Ed O'Donnell, 279. 11 - Gus Boyle, 286; Jared Wegmann, 289; Phil Richardson, 296.

Schaal, Turner selected for S.C. Golf Hall

Gary Schaal, a former president of the PGA of America, and former LPGA golfer Sherri Turner have been selected for induction into the S.C. Golf Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies for the 73rd and 74th members of the hall will be held Jan. 9, 2021, at Columbia Country Club as part of the S.C. Golf Association's Golf Day.

Schaal, a Murrells Inlet resident, played at Ohio Wesleyan and on the U.S. Air Force golf teams. After being honorably discharged from the service, he became an assistant at Myrtle Beach National. He worked in the Grand Strand for many years, serving as a head professional and also a golf course owner. He served as president of the Carolina PGA from 1983-85 and eventually became an officer of the PGA of America, serving as president from 1993-94.

Turner, who now lives in Phoenix, Ariz., was the 1974 and 1975 Carolinas Junior Girls Champion and also won a South Carolina High School title. Turner played at Furman with Beth Daniel and Betsy King before turning professional. Turner won the 1988 Mazda LPGA Championship, had a best finish of second in the 1999 U.S. Women's Open and finished third in two other LPGA majors. She had three total LPGA victories and in 1988 was the top money winner on the LPGA Tour.

Hall ninth in U.S. Kids Golf

Graham Hall, 7, of Mount pleasant compiled a score of 8-over-par after three nine-hole rounds to finish ninth out of 85 competitors in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship played at Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club in Pinehurst, N.C.

CALGA

Robin Todd of Crowfield took field low gross honors with a score of 73, and Trish Smith and Terry Torrence, both of Crowfield, won low net honors with scores of 73 in the Charleston Area Ladies Golf Association tournament played at Crowfield.

Other flight winners included: First - Madison Wert, Crowfield, 80 gross; M.K. Ramey, Crowfield, 74 net. Second - Rosanna Pierson, Wild Dunes, and Mary Fraggos, Dunes West, 97 gross; Veronica Rudick, Crowfield, 80 net. Third - Brenda Griffin, Wescott, 99 gross; Nancy Zipter, Pine Forest, 79 net. Fourth - Catherine Brennan, Pine Forest, 106 gross; Stef Parker, Crowfield, 87 net.

Charleston Golfweek Tour

Parker Jones of Hilton Head defeated Jammie Manning, also of Hilton Head, in a five-hole playoff after the two tied for top honors with scores of 74 in the Championship Flight of the Charleston and Columbia Golfweek Tours' Battle of I-26 played at Orangeburg Country Club. Other flight winners included: A Flight - Lee Dixon, 76. B Flight - Stuart Amos, 77. C Flight - Jason Cooper, 78. D Flight - Brad Gibson, 87.

Coming up

• The 61st annual Berkeley Invitational will be played Aug. 28-30 at Berkeley Country Club. Entry fee is $150 for club members and $175 for guests. The 54-hole tournament will be flighted following the second round. Email berkeleycc@homesc.com or visit the pro shop to register.

• The ninth annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament will be played Aug. 22 at Summerville Country Club. The event supports special needs residents of the Coastal Center in Summerville, The entry fee for the captain's choice event is $75 per player or $300 per team. Contact Richard at 843-312-422 or email 1994johnson@homesc.com.

• "Swing for the Symphony 2020" golf tournament will be played Oct. 5 at the Country Club of Charleston with proceeds benefiting the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and Charleston Symphony Orchestra League music scholarships. The entry fee is $400 per player or $1,600 per foursome and after Sept. 1 rises to $450 per player and $1,800 per foursome. Visit csolinc.org or call 847-977-8833. for information.

• The Summerville Mayor's Committee for the Employment of People with Disabilities will hold its 22nd annual Swing for Success tournament Oct. 9 at Summerville Country Club. Proceeds go to scholarships for local students with disabilities to go to college. Visit summervillemayorscommittee.com.

• The 52nd annual George Holliday Memorial Junior Tournament is now accepting entries for the event that will be played Nov. 26-28 at Myrtle Beach National's three courses. The event is open to junior golfers 18 or younger and still in high school as of Nov. 26, 2020. Age groups for boys are: 10-11, 12-13, 14-15 and 16-18. The girls' division age groups are: 10-12, 13-14 and 15-18. The entry fee is $185. Visit myrtlebeachjuniorgolf.com or call 843-448-2308.

Aces

Jim Hooper, July 24, Crowfield Golf Club, No. 13, 98 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Stef Parker, Jim Parker, Jim Neininger.

Curnis King, July 30, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 12, 135 yards, 7-iron. Witness: Joe Del Collo Jr.

Jude Kitchens, Aug. 7, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 172 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Dean Felber, Sean Fister.

Tim Beeler, Aug. 13, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 16, 159 yards, 7-iron.

Hugh Kight, Aug. 13, Shadowmoss Plantation Golf Club, No. 4, 122 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Ed New, Chuck Traxler.

Michael Wilson, Aug. 13, Dunes West Golf & River Club, No. 6, 105 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Jim Willis, Kent Carlisle, Roger Schumacker.

A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.