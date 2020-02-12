Summerville wrestling comes up short in Lower State final

The Class AAAAA Lower State wrestling championship between White Knoll and Summerville could not have been any closer.
The right to wrestle for the state title on Saturday came down to the final match of the night, the 160-pound battle. Summerville trailed 28-23 going into that match but had one of its best guys, David Rundell, on the mat.
Rundell battered White Knoll’s Preston Wages for three periods, but Wages was able to avoid getting pinned. Rundell’s 12-3 win gave the Green Wave four points, but it was not enough as White Knoll won 28-27.
Summerville lost for the second straight year in the Lower State final and finished the 2019-20 season with a 31-3 record.
“It’s disappointing, but hats off to White Knoll,” Summerville coach Darryl Tucker said. “Tonight wasn’t our night. Couple of things happened that we didn’t expect, and we lost a very close match.”
White Knoll got things started with an upset win, a pin, at 170 by Cole Banks. Banks was bumped up from 160 and pulled the surprise. The Green Wave got a win by Roan Shawver at 182 and lost at 195 to fall behind 10-3.
Summerville reeled off seven straight wins to take a 23-13 lead with four matches remaining, but White Knoll posted back-to-back pins to take a 25-23 lead with two matches left.
A win at 152 pushed the lead to five points, leaving all of the Green Wave hopes on Rundell.
“We didn’t expect to get pinned at 170, that one got us off on the wrong foot,” Tucker said. “We were hoping to get pins at heavyweight and 106 but didn’t. Those were big. We just didn’t wrestle our best tonight. Tough night. I thought this team was good enough to wrestle for state.”
White Knoll will wrestle defending state champion Hillcrest on Saturday.