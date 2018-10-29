There wasn’t going to be a third overtime.
Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett made sure of that.
As soon as Fort Dorchester quarterback De’Andrae Sabb scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime period to give the Patriots a seven-point lead, Summerville head coach Joe Call turned to his Green Wave offensive players and told them he wasn’t going to settle for a third overtime.
Bennett scored on a 10-yard run and then caught the game-winning two-point conversion pass from backup quarterback Andre Banks on a trick play as the Green Wave rallied from a 25-point first-half deficit to beat Fort Dorchester 43-42 in double overtime Monday night at Bagwell Stadium.
It was Summerville’s first win over Fort Dorchester in five years and secured the Region 8-AAAAA title for the Green Wave (7-2, 3-0). It was the first loss to a Lowcountry team for the Patriots (8-2, 3-1), since dropping a game to Ashley Ridge back in 2014, a span of 33 straight games.
When Sabb scored the go-ahead TD that gave the Patriots a 42-35 lead, Call told his offensive players that when, not if, but when the Green Wave scored they were going for the two-point conversion and the win.
Bennett, who was brilliant in the second half, especially on fourth down, took the snap, eluded a Fort Dorchester defender in the backfield, then weaved his way into the end zone for the TD.
“You just want to put the ball in his hands and let him make a play,” Call said. “For four years, Fort had Dakereon Joyner (now at South Carolina) back there, and he made plays for them. That's what Johnathan does for us. As soon as they scored, I knew we were going for two. We were not going to let this thing go another overtime period.”
The Green Wave stole a page from the Philadelphia Eagles' playbook for the game-winning two-point conversion. Green Wave running back Pedro Rios Jr., took the handoff from Bennett and sprinted to his left. Rios handed the ball to Banks, who found Bennett, who had slipped behind the Patriots' defense and was all alone in the end zone for the score.
The Summerville sideline erupted and stormed the field, mobbing Bennett, who has verbally committed to play at Liberty next fall, in the end zone.
“We’ve been running that play since the summer,” said Bennett, who completed 13 of 23 passes for 235 yards and two TDs. “As soon as I handed the ball off and saw the defense go for him, I knew it was going to be a touchdown.”
The Patriots, who have been rarely challenged during the regular season the past few years by Charleston-area teams, have dominated Lowcountry football for the past five seasons, winning a state title in 2015 and going to the Lower State finals in 2016 and 2017, losing to eventual state champion Dutch Fork both times.
It was a signature win for Call, who has tried to revive the glory of his grandfather John McKissick since he retired after the 2014 season as the nation’s all-time winningest high school football coach with 621 victories.
“It means so much to me because I know how hard our players have worked over the past few seasons to get to this point,” Call said. “I know how hard we pushed them and how much dedication it took to get here tonight. This means the world to us.”
Early on, it appeared it was going to be another Patriots blowout.
Fort Dorchester defensive back Jy’heim Wilson’s 45-yard interception return for a TD gave the Patriots a 25-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“We were not playing well, some of that was my fault, and we just had to keep fighting,” Bennett said. “I knew it wasn’t going to happen all at once. It was one point at a time, one possession at a time. We just kept fighting.”
Sabb had been nearly perfect for the Patriots through most of the game. He completed his first 16 passes and finished 16 of 18 for 218 yards. He also rushed for 116 yards and two TDs,
“We knew Summerville wasn’t going to give up,” said Fort Dorchester coach Steve LaPrad. “Even down 25 points, I knew they were not going to quit.”
The comeback started in the second quarter when Summerville running back K.J. Rollins scored on a 25-yard run and then tossed a 31-yard TD pass to Brody Hopkins on a halfback option to close the gap to 25-14 at halftime.
Then Bennett took over in the second half, converting four times on fourth-down plays, twice for TDs – a 23-yard pass to Hopkins and a 37-yard toss to Bryce Ravenell, that gave the Green Wave their first lead at 29-25 with five minutes left in regulation.
“We’ve been great on fourth down all season - maybe we should play better on the first three downs,” Bennett said.
The Green Wave lead didn’t last long as Wilson returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to give the Patriots a 32-29 lead.
After Wyatt Olson’s 34-yard field goal that tied the game with 2:12 to play, the Patriots drove the ball down to the Green Wave’s 15-yard line to set up Kobe Shelton for the game-winning field goal. However, a bad snap resulted in a blocked attempt and the game went into overtime.