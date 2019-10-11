SUMMERVILLE — Senior running back Antonio Robertson rushed for three touchdowns as Summerville earned a 54-27 win over visiting Stall.
Robertson scored on runs of 7, 1 and 9 yards while junior K.J. Rollins rushed for two more TDs on runs of 44 and 33 yards for the Green Wave (5-2, 2-0 in Region 8-AAAAA). Summerville quarterback Colby Shirey threw for two touchdowns and linebacker Luke Taylor scored on a 40-yard return after intercepting a Stall pass.
The effort negated an impressive effort from Stall quarterback Corey Speights and some of his receivers for the Warriors (1-6, 0-1).
“We did hit some big plays, but I would like to see us do some of the little things better,” Summerville coach Joe Call said. “I’d rather have more methodical drives and execute better, block better.
"On defense they exposed us. Stall had a great game plan. They spread us out and just let their quarterback run and throw to some open guys. Their quarterback is a heck of a competitor. I bet he had over 200 yards rushing.”
Shirey’s TD completions went to Brody Hopkins for a 21-yard score and to Johnathan Brownlee for a 44-yard score.
Speights scored on a 50-yard run and completed two TD passes, one to James Levine and another to Monty Lewis.