Summerville offensive lineman Adam McKanna took a moment from Shrine Bowl practice in Spartanburg on Wednesday to sign a football letter-of-intent with Rhode Island.

The big moment capped off an unlikely journey that led McKanna from the swimming pool to the football field as one of the state’s top prospects. And it's all because he once sneaked out to a football practice, against the wishes of his parents.

McKanna, who was born in Rhode Island and moved to Summerville at an early age, became engrossed in the sport of swimming as a young boy. He competed at a high level in the area’s summer swim leagues and even earned two letters as a middle-schooler for the high school swim team.

In the spring of his eighth-grade year, McKanna ventured out to a football workout and instantly fell in love with the sport. The hard part was telling his parents.

“They were totally against me playing football, ever,” McKanna said. “I literally went out without them knowing, just to see if I liked it. They weren’t real happy at first. I had to convince them. Now they love football and they have supported me all the way.”

As he grew into a 6-4, 285-pound tackle, his focus turned to football, though he continued to swim competitively during the summer. With his burly frame and grown-man beard, McKanna made a splash at city meet.

“I think my size is more suited for football,” McKanna chuckles. “I do love swimming though. I like being around the pool with the other swimmers. Swimming has been a big deal in my family since I can remember.”

McKanna’s journey from his birthplace to the town he grew up in and back to Rhode Island has come full circle. He will be returning home to be near family and friends while playing football at the FCS level school. The journey has not been without adversity.

McKanna has suffered through two major ankle injuries in the last two years. He was hurt in a 2018 playoff game against Carolina Forest and had surgery on his left ankle. He recovered in time to compete as a discus thrower in track, placing fifth in the Class AAAAA state meet last May.

As he went through camps and combines through the summer, college interest began to increase. McKanna was set for a big senior season before an injury to his right ankle in a preseason scrimmage against Conway sent him back to the sidelines. He missed the first six games of the 2019 season.

Yet, McKanna’s reputation was enough to land him a spot on the S.C. Shrine Bowl team roster, even with no game film to evaluate at the time of the selection process in mid-September.

Ashley Ridge offensive coordinator Bobby Marion, an assistant on the Shrine Bowl coaching staff and former head coach at West Ashley, knew about McKanna and basically vouched for his selection.

“I think coach Marion had a lot to do with me getting on the team because he had played against us for a few years,” McKanna said. “I thought I did well at the combines as well. I am really appreciative and grateful for this opportunity. When I got hurt in August I thought maybe my senior year was done.”

McKanna made his college choice official at a Shrine Bowl signing day in Spartanburg, along with several players from both South and North Carolina. He plans to enroll at Rhode Island during the summer and has one major high school goal to reach this spring.

“I want a ring,” he said. “I’m going to go hard to win the discus state championship. That would cap it all off for me.”

McKanna is one of several area football players who inked letters on Wednesday.

Fort Dorchester defensive lineman Brandon Johnson signed with Navy and defensive end Emmanuel Johnson signed with Georgia Tech. Linebacker Darryle Ware will accept a preferred walk-on opportunity at South Carolina.

Woodland receiver Lavel Davis inked with Virginia and Ashley Ridge quarterback Matt Duncan confirmed with Temple.