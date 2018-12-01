COLUMBIA — South Carolina won its regular-season finale but lost one of its most dependable players.
Left guard Zack Bailey, a senior from Summerville, broke his left fibula on the final play of the third quarter. His leg was placed in an air cast and he was carted off the field.
Bailey was able to raise his arm and give the “Spurs Up” salute before he left.
“It’s a non-weight-bearing bone. So that is a good thing at the end of the day,” USC coach Will Muschamp said. “He’s going to be fine. It’s obviously a setback but it’s not a catastrophic injury in my mind.”
Bailey will miss USC’s bowl game but should be OK for preparing to start his NFL career. He is considered one of the best professional prospects on USC’s roster.