Summerville's new coach: Ian Rafferty returns to football program that John McKissick built

Ian Rafferty has wanted to be a head football coach for a long time, but only in the right situation. And if the perfect setting had not come along, he would have been just as happy being a top assistant at one of the state’s top Class AAAAA programs.
As it turns out, the perfect situation did open up for Rafferty. He was offered and accepted the job as head football coach at Summerville High School, leaving Fort Dorchester after 17 years on Steve LaPrad’s staff.
Rafferty is a former all-state offensive lineman for Summerville and played collegiately at North Carolina State. After stints with the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, Rafferty returned to the Lowcountry to begin his career as a high school coach.
“Honestly, I have never applied for any other head coaching job, and the only two that I would ever consider would be Fort Dorchester or Summerville,” Rafferty said on Monday. “I never really had any interest anywhere else. I was happy being at Fort Dorchester, but the Summerville job came open unexpectedly. I had to throw my name in there and take a chance.”
LaPrad, who coached Rafferty in football and wrestling at Summerville, hired Rafferty when he became the head coach at Fort Dorchester. It was Rafferty’s first coaching job.
“He was selling insurance and we were at an oyster roast before I had been hired at Fort Dorchester, and I asked him why he didn’t try coaching,” LaPrad said. “He said if I ever got a head job, he would coach for me. When I got hired at Fort Dorchester, he was one of the first people I called, and he’s been with me since.”
Rafferty served as offensive line, defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator during his time at Fort Dorchester. LaPrad says Rafferty is more than ready to be a head coach.
“He has been preparing for this opportunity and he’s ready,” LaPrad said. “People will say ‘well, he’s never been a head coach.’ I had not been a head coach when I got hired here. Ian will do a good job. He will work hard and his players will love him.”
Summerville athletic director Brion Rutherford and Rafferty were teammates at Summerville, both graduating in 1994. But the relationship between the two was not a factor in the hiring.
“The fact that he was a Summerville guy was important, but as for us, we had only chatted a few times over the last 20 years or so,” Rutherford said. “I mentioned to him during the interview process that it was the first time we’ve spent more than 10 minutes together talking football since we graduated high school.
“Ian had and still has a passion for Summerville football. That was evident during the interview process, and it came from his heart. He cares a lot about this place, and that went a long way in our decision.”
The process of replacing former coach Joe Call, who resigned on Feb. 19, took less than a month. Rutherford said the job drew interest from about 30 applicants, with 12 getting first-round interviews. The list was trimmed to five finalists, and Rafferty earned the position.
“We preferred someone with head coaching experience and someone with a connection to Summerville,” Rutherford said. “Ian has never been a head coach, but he’s been a key member of a great staff at Fort Dorchester. He has planned for this opportunity and he has a recipe for success.”
Rafferty realizes the scrutiny he will be under, coaching at one of the state’s prestigious programs and being a first-time head coach. The questions as to whether or not he is ready for such a position will be used as his personal motivation.
“Yeah, I go into this with a little chip on my shoulder, and I think I have something to prove,” Rafferty said. “I mean, every head coach has started with no experience. I’ve waited a while, but I have prepared myself. The people I have been around, people like Coach LaPrad, have prepared me for this, and I am in a great program surrounded by great people.”
Rutherford says community reaction to the hiring has been positive.
“I’ve received a lot of text messages from people who have been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “The people in Summerville know Ian and they know what he brings to the table.”
Rafferty will be Summerville’s third head coach since 1952. The legendary John McKissick was on the job for 62 seasons, retiring after the 2014 season with a national record 621 wins.
Call replaced his grandfather as interim coach for the 2015 season and was named head coach in 2016. He compiled a 38-30 record as head coach.