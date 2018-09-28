SUMMERVILLE — After four years, Summerville football coach Joe Call has almost run out of superlatives to describe senior quarterback Johnathan Bennett.
Almost.
Bennett rolled up 374 yards of total offense and had a hand in six touchdowns to lead Summerville past Ashley Ridge, 49-10, in the Region 8-AAAAA opener for both teams Friday night at John McKissick Field.
Summerville, which bounced from a heartbreaking loss to Berkeley last week, improved to 4-2 and 1-0 in Region 8-AAAAA, while the Swamp Foxes dropped to 3-3 and 0-1.
Bennett, who has verbally committed to play for Liberty University next season, completed 13 of 16 passes and four TDs and rushed for 105 yards on 14 attempts and two more TDs in the victory.
Call said its Bennett’s brain that makes him special and normally a step or two ahead of the opponent.
“Johnathan understands how to get our guys in the right spot to make plays,” Call said. “You have to be smart and experienced to run this offense and Johnathan is both. We’re running a college level offense and Johnathan can handle all the motions and different signals we use. He’s a really smart player that just happens to be a great athlete, too.”
Bennett was sharp all night, especially with his intermediate and deep throws. He had four completions of more than 30 yards, including two 50-yard bombs to junior Cody Hopkins.
“Last week against Berkeley, I didn’t throw the ball as well as I should have,” said Bennett, who has more than 1,100 passing yards and 16 TDs on the season. “We worked all week on when to put touch on the ball and when to throw bullets. I tried to hit my guys in stride and then let them make play in the open field.”
When he wasn’t throwing TD passes he was running over, through and around the Swamp Foxes defense. Running the read-option to perfection, Bennett’s 105 rushing yards came on just 14 attempts. He scored on runs of 7 and 18 yards.
“He knows the offense so well and makes the right reads and fakes that there are times when I don’t know when he has the ball,” Call said. “It all starts in practice for Johnathan. You could see the last couple of weeks, he was making throws in practice and it’s carried over to Friday nights. He’s been here for four years, I don’t know what we’re going to do without him next year.”
Besides Hopkins, a College of Charleston baseball commit, who finished with four receptions for 120 yards and a TD, Andre Banks was Bennett’s next favorite target. Banks, who also serves as the Green Wave’s back-up quarterback, had six receptions for 71 yards and caught TD passes of 5, 9 and 18 yards.
“It starts with the offensive line, they played great,” Bennett said. “I had all day to throw and the receivers were getting open and making plays.”
One week after scorching Wando for 287 yards on the ground, Ashley Ridge running back Nick Cunningham had another 100-yard night, finishing with 113 yards on 18 attempts.
“Our defense gave up 34 points last week to Berkeley and I think they came out here with something to prove,” Call said. “Cunningham is a great back and we knew he was going to get some yards, but I thought we contained him for the most part.”
The Green Wave scored on its first four possession of the game to take a 28-7 lead on Hopkins’ 32-yard TD pass midway through the second quarter.
After an Ashley Ridge field goal to open the third quarter to close the gap to 28-10, the Green Wave put the game away with TD drives on their next three offensive possessions.