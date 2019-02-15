COLUMBIA — South Carolina did enough to win … and far too much to lose.
The Gamecocks dropped their second straight season-opener Friday, 6-5 to Liberty, making Mark Kingston the first USC coach to lose his first two season-openers since Ted Petoskey in 1940 and 1941. Fittingly, the winning run came on an avoidable mistake.
Reliever John Gilreath, after a wild pitch had already gotten the Flames’ Tyler Galazin to third base with two outs, lost a 2-2 pitch that catcher Chris Cullen had no chance to nab. The ball squirted through Cullen’s legs for a free pass home.
