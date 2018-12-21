COLUMBIA — “Next Man Up” has become one of South Carolina’s most-used phrases. An injury-pocked season saw 14 players on the preseason depth chart lost for chunks of the season, which pushed backups into major minutes.
The offensive line has mostly remained healthy, but suffered a crucial loss in the last regular-season game.
“Next Man Up” was topped by “Summerville Helping Summerville.”
“We had two weeks from the time we finished the Akron game to the time we started our first actual practice back with the team,” redshirt sophomore Chandler Farrell said. “I worked pretty much every day to make sure I was in position to play football the way I needed to play football for this team.”
Working hard is nothing new for Farrell, so lauded for his lunch-pail attitude that he was placed on scholarship before the season. Like his dad Kenny Farrell did from 1988-92 at USC, Chandler Farrell had to bide his time to play, but also like Kenny (the current Summerville High School principal started 12 games from 1991-92), Chandler’s getting his chance.
Summerville’s Zack Bailey broke his left fibula against Akron and the Gamecocks needed a left guard. Jack-of-all-trades Donell Stanley could slide into Bailey’s spot but USC needed a center.
Farrell, also a proud Green Wave alum, buckled his chin strap and finished the game.
As the Belk Bowl approaches, USC has been mixing and matching its offensive linemen but Farrell has been right in the middle of it. He’ll play and play a lot, with true freshman Hank Manos also repping at center through practice.
Will Muschamp is notoriously tight-lipped about starters and formations leading to a game, refusing to release any depth chart during the season except the one USC printed before the season-opener. Yet it stands to reason when it comes to choosing his starting center for the game, despite Manos and Farrell splitting first-team reps, he’d pick a guy that’s played over a freshman who’s practiced well all season but is redshirting.
“Him and Hank Manos have done a great job of stepping in. We go just as fast with any group that’s out there, so it’s no change to them,” quarterback Jake Bentley said. “Donnie’s still right beside him to help him out if they need it. They’ve both done a great job of keeping the tempo and keeping us in control.”
Farrell played in two games in 2017 and five games this year. There’s no extra pressure or change of routine now that he could start.
“They work through all the centers throughout the day so just keep doing what we’re doing,” he said. “We’ve been doing it all year.”
He’s been doing what he does since 2016, and now gets his best chance to display it.