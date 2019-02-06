It didn’t take long for Coastal Carolina’s Jamey Chadwell to circle back to the Charleston area to fill out his 2019 recruiting class, and add another veteran presence to the football team.
Recently promoted to head coach of the Chanticleers, Chadwell’s football staff announced eight more signings on Wednesday, adding to the 22 they signed in December.
One of those recruits is Cole Collins, a Summerville High lineman and long snapper who helped the Green Wave capture a Region 8-AAAAA title in November.
Along with the upcoming freshman players comes Samuel Denmark, a former Hanahan wide receiver who is joining the Chants after three years with Virginia Tech.
Denmark red-shirted for the Hokies as a freshman in 2016, and played a total of seven games his final two years in Virginia.
"When one door closes another opens," Denmark tweeted on Wednesday, with a graphic of him in a Chants' jersey.
Denmark joins the team as an upperclassman, while Collins, a fellow Lowcountry standout, comes in as a true freshman.
“My dad went to Coastal so it’s always been a dream of mine to follow in his footsteps," Collins said Wednesday. "Coach Chadwell was big in recruiting me, so we're already building a good relationship."
Chadwell, who won two Big South titles as head coach at Charleston Southern, is getting one of the nation’s best long snappers in Collins. ProKicker.com ranks Collins the No. 4 long snapper in South Carolina and No. 30 in the country.
And he’s not just a snapper or an offensive lineman. In Summerville's double-overtime victory over Fort Dorchester last season, Collins lined up at tight end and snagged a key two-point conversion pass
That versatility is one of the reasons Collins believes he was recruited by Coastal. The 6-1, 250-pound athlete added that he’s started his homework on the upcoming season.
“It’s going to be amazing. I’ve already looked at the schedule for this year and I’m really excited to play some of the teams I grew up watching,” Collins said.
Collins joins two fellow offensive linemen and a defensive lineman who also committed on Wednesday. Rounding out the day for Coastal are a quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.
Chadwell said most of the class is expected to buffer the offensive and defensive lines for the Chants, helping them in tough battles on either side of the line of scrimmage.
Collins is one of five recruits from the Palmetto State. Georgia, Florida, and North Carolina account for 19 more, and three of the remaining six are from Wisconsin, Michigan and Virginia.
Finally, two signees are from Canada and one from Australia.
Chadwell said he's excited about the upcoming class. After serving as interim head coach for the 2017 season — Coastal's first in the FBS — he was promoted to head coach last month after Joe Moglia announced he was stepping down.
“We feel we have brought in a great class that will help fill our needs, as well as provide depth as we continue to move forward in working towards a Sun Belt Championship.”
The Chants will open their season on Aug. 31 in a home game against Eastern Michigan.
Coastal Carolina Signings
Kennedy Roberts DL 6-3 250 Clearwater, Fla.
Terry Bennett RB 5-11 195 Jacksonville, Fla
Cole Collins OL/LS 6-1 250 Summerville HS
Jayden Addison OL 6-2 275 Blythewood HS
Jake Hill OL 6-2 265 Abbeville HS
Payton Bunch TE 6-3 195 Pendleton HS
Nino Mastromatteo WR 6-0 175 Clarkston, Mich.
Drew Leszczynski QB 6-1 190 Brookfield, Wisc.
Davon Bomar* DE 6-3 245 Havre De Grace, Md.
Kieran Colahan* P Earlville, Australia
Will McDonald* OL 6-2 300 Matthews, N.C.
KJ Johnson II* DB 6-1 185 Buford, Ga.
Issac Owusu-Appiah* OL 6-4 255 Manassas, Va.
Will Robertson* OL 6-6 275 Acworth, Ga.
Jaden Gragg* DB 6-0 165 Melbourne, Fla.
Luke Ellenberger* DB 6-1 185 Pisgah Forest, N.C.
Mateo Sudipo* DB 6-1 185 Wake Forest, N.C.
JT Killen* LB 6-3 215 Lake Wyle, S.C.
Reese White* RB 5-10 195 Sandy Springs, Ga.
Coleman Reich* DB 6-0 185 High Point, N.C.
Myles Baker* DB 5-10 165 Huntersville, N.C.
Donnell Wilson* OL 6-5 290 Whiteville, N.C.
Nyronn Barr-Thomas* LB 6-3 205 Deltona, Fla.
Jarrett Guest* QB 6-3 170 Marietta, Ga.
Quewon Hilliard* DE 6-2 235 Fayetteville, N.C.
Enock Makonzo* DB 5-11 195 Quebec, Canada
Kameren Stewart* OL 6-6 240 Dutch Fork HS
Deon Fountain* WR 5-11 165 Valdosta, Ga.
Aaron Bedgood* WR 5-8 165 Richmond Hill, Ga.
Grayson McCall* QB 6-3 200 Indian Trail, N.C.
* - signed in December