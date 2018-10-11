Summerville quarterback Johnathan Bennett and T.L. Hanna defensive lineman Zacch Pickens are among the five finalists for the S.C. Mr. Football Award, which is presented annually by the S.C. Athletic Coaches Association.
Bennett, a senior who has committed to Liberty University, has accounted for more than 1,700 total yards and 30 touchdowns through seven games this season.
Pickens, 6-4, 265 pounds, is regarded as the state’s top-rated college prospect and is committed to South Carolina.
The other finalists include West Florence running back Ailym Ford, Chester offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall and Wren quarterback Tyrell Jackson.
Ford currently leads the state in rushing with 1,372 yards, and Jackson leads the state in passing with 2,291 yards and 27 touchdowns. Tunall is a verbal commitment to Appalachian State.
The Mr. Football Award will be presented at the North-South All-Star game in Myrtle Beach on Dec. 15. Last year's winner was Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner, who now plays for USC.