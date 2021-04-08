Summerville rallies from 5-run deficit to claim HIT championship

One of the top teams in South Carolina high school baseball faced off with one of the top teams in Georgia in the championship game of the 51st Hanahan Invitational Tournament.
Summerville and Blessed Trinity of Roswell, Georgia, treated the fans to an offensive showcase, mostly in a first inning where the two teams combined for 11 runs.
Summerville rallied from an early five-run deficit, scoring a run in the bottom of the seventh to claim the championship with an 8-7 win.
Aiden Hunter’s sacrifice bunt sneaked past a charging first baseman, allowing Brandon Powell to score from second base with the game-winning run. According to former Hanahan baseball coach Bill Steadman, Summerville has won the HIT more than any other school.
“Always good to win the HIT,” Summerville head coach Bo Charpia. “Really proud of the guys, for their resiliency and fight all night.”
The first inning of the contest had all the offense a baseball fan could love. The Titans struck for five runs in the top of the first, getting a solo home run from leadoff hitter DJ Radtke, a Georgia commit, and later a grand slam from catcher Hayden Grier.
Unfazed, the Green Wave answered with six runs of their own. Freshman PJ Morlando (Mississippi State) delivered a two-run double for the big blow of the inning. Morlando was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
Radtke led off the second with a solo homer to right-center, tying the game at 6. Things settled down a bit with Blessed Trinity claiming a 7-6 lead in the fourth with Radtke scoring on an infield single after doubling to right center.
Summerville knotted the score with an unearned run in the bottom of the sixth as Carson Messina scored on Campbell McCurry’s infield single with two outs.
“We knew we were facing a really good AAAAA team out of Georgia and our guys responded to the challenge,” Charpia said. “Spring break tournaments are always tough because the players have their own agendas, wanting to go to the beach and have their social life. Just proud of the kids.”