Summerville, James Island drop state baseball championship series openers

Two area high school baseball teams are playing for state championships this week. Both will have to come from behind to achieve their goal.
Summerville and James Island each lost game one of their respective best-of-three championship series on June 1. Summerville dropped a 5-3 decision at home to Hillcrest in the Class AAAAA finals, while James Island lost Game 1 of their Class AAAA series to A.C. Flora 10-0 in six innings.
For Summerville, the game was decided in the first inning. The visiting Rams scored all five of their runs in the opening frame, and Rams pitcher Colin Elmore made it stand.
Summerville scrapped for three runs in the bottom of the third inning, putting a little pressure on the Rams, but the Green Wave managed just one baserunner over the final four innings.
“We outplayed them for six innings tonight, but high school baseball is a seven-inning game,” Summerville coach Bo Charpia said. “To come out as state champions, we will have to go Friday and be better for all seven innings. I’m confident in my team. I know we won’t quit. We have always bounced back, and this team has a champions attitude.”
Summerville ace Aidan Hunter toed the rubber for the Green Wave but gave up four hits in the first, along with an error, and the Rams had the early advantage. Hunter was spectacular for the next six innings, allowing just three hits over the remainder of the game and finishing with six strikeouts.
Maddox Webb had two hits for the Green Wave, including an RBI single in Summerville’s three-run third inning. Owen Wellman and Lane Tobin also had run-scoring hits in the inning.
But Summerville finished the game with only four hits. Elmore retired 10 straight hitters before leaving the game with two outs in the sixth. Wyatt Stone, a College of Charleston commitment, closed out the game, retiring all four hitters that he faced.
Game 2 will be Friday night in Simpsonville. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday but was moved to accommodate Hillcrest’s graduation.
James Island battled A.C. Flora early, trailing just 1-0 after four innings. The Falcons, however, scored five runs in the fifth and closed the game out with a four-run sixth. The Trojans managed only two hits, both from sophomore Keillor Osbon.
Game 2 will be at James Island on Thursday with a 6:30 p.m., first pitch.