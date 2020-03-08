Summerville hires ex-Green Wave star Ian Rafferty as new football coach

Keeping it in the Green Wave family, athletic director Brion Rutherford announced on Sunday that former Summerville High School all-state offensive lineman Ian Rafferty will be the next head football coach at the school.

Rafferty, who played his college football at North Carolina State and spent time in the NFL with both the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, has been an assistant at Fort Dorchester High for the past several years.

“Summerville High School and the Summerville community value high expectations and high achievement for all students in every aspect of their educational experience,” Rutherford said in a release. “With these values in mind, we set out on an aggressive search for the next head football coach for our school, someone who would continue the Summerville High School Football legacy of excellence.

"The search for our next head football coach included two rounds of interviews and many conversations with student-athletes, current Green Wave assistant coaches, SHS teachers, the school leadership team, and members of the Summerville community. Coach Rafferty brings a unique blend of career professional experience coupled with an understanding of the Summerville community, making him the ideal choice to lead our football program. Ian stands poised to continue to build upon the legacy of coach (John) McKissick and coach (Joe) Call, leading our football program into statewide prominence once again.”

Rafferty replaces Call, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities after four seasons. Call is the grandson of the legendary John McKissick, who guided the program for 61 years. Rafferty played for McKissick and was a teammate of Rutherford.