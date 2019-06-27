From the moment she stepped into that small gym in Queens, New York, TeShawne Jackson was hooked.
It's the typical gymnastics story for a 10-year-old who was obsessed with the sport.
School days were spent looking at the clock, waiting for the second she could get to her athletic sanctuary.
By the time she moved to Summerville at age 13, Jackson was a Level 8 gymnast, two steps below Junior Olympics qualifying status.
Now 38, with a successful collegiate in the rearview and a professional career that’s still prospering, Jackson’s legacy will be cemented this weekend.
She will be inducted into the USA Gymnastics Region 8 Hall of Fame this weekend in Atlanta.
“I don’t think it’s even sunk in yet,” she said Thursday. “I’ve dedicated so much of my life to this sport and to have it give back to me in this way means the world to me.”
After graduating from Summerville High School in 1998, Jackson went to West Virginia on a full scholarship. That wouldn’t have been possible, she said, without Paul Padron, her mentor at Lowcountry Gymnastics.
An educator for nearly 30 years, Padron’s last served as the principal of Deer Park Elementary in 2018. But he’s been involved with gymnastics since 1977 and is a Hall of Famer himself.
In all of his years in the sport, he’s never met someone like Jackson.
“You get kids who are talented but don’t necessarily have the mind for it,” he said. “But TeShawne has always had that passion for the sport. She respects the purity of gymnastics and it showed when she performed.”
But Jackson quickly passes the credit back to her mentor. She remembers Padron taking a group of them to the 1996 U.S. Olympics in Atlanta.
Two years later, she graduated from Summerville as a qualifier for the Junior Olympics.
She never made past that point professionally. But she did leave a decorated legacy at West Virginia, including a 2002 bid to the NCAA Nationals.
And after graduating in 2004, Jackson went on to teach the sport at Ball State, Iowa State, Utah State and William & Mary. Today, she's a coach at Perfect Balance in Charlotte.
Saturday’s induction will be a reminder of how far she’s come, from those days in Queens to perfecting her craft in Summerville, she added.
They include her senior year in Summerville when she won the balance beam competition with a cast on her wrist due to a car accident. Padron was right there cheering her on.
“He’s been like a second father to me,” Jackson said. “We built a bond that is still strong today and I just can’t thank him enough.
Her induction will cement her legacy in Region 8. However, she’s already a legend in the Junior Olympics history books.
A move she created, now titled “The Jackson,” requires a full turn with one leg above the head and a 180-degree split. On a difficulty scale of A to E, The Jackson is a D.