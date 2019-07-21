R.J. Keur of Summerville shot 69-68—137 to win the U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifying Tournament played at Colleton River's Dye Course in Bluffton. The former Fort Dorchester High School standout, who was the 2018 South Carolina Golf Association Player of the Year, edged Hilton Head's Andrew Orischak by one shot.
Keur, who started his college career at Charleston Southern before transferring to Alabama-Birmingham, played both rounds bogey free, making three birdies the first day and four in the final round. Orischak had two bogeys and four birdies during an opening-round 70. He bogeyed two of his final four holes in shooting 68 the final round.
Australia's Jordan Garner (139) and 2018 Rice Planters Amateur winner Jonathan Brightwell (140) of Charlotte took the final two spots. Brightwell advanced in a one-hole playoff.
The 2019 U.S. Amateur will be played Aug. 12-18 at Pinehurst (N.C.) Country Club.
Pardus qualifies for Senior Women's Amateur
Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant shared medalist honors with Cheryl Grigg of Sea Island, Ga., as both golfers earned spots in the 2019 U.S. Senior Women's Amateur during qualifying at Maple Chase in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Pardus and Grigg each posted 5-over-par 77 to advance to the Senior Women's Amateur that will be played Aug. 24-29 at Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Country Club.
Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant finished fifth in the qualifier but only two spots were available.
Meyers Junior Open
A.J. Martino, 14, shot 70 and won the Dr. Roy Meyers Junior Open for the third straight year. The event was held at Summerville Country Club. Louis Thompson was second with a 72, while Payne Rutherford finished third at 79 and Jackson Reed fourth at 80.
Aubrey Merryman shot 89 and won the Ladies Division for the second straight year. Olivia Reed was second at 96 and McKenzie Driggers third at 111.
Cash Blanton shot 48 to win the 11-12 age group. Cas Yingling posted a 49 to win the 7-10 age group.
Schimpf wins Blade Junior
Abigail Schimpf of Daniel Island won the Blade Junior Classic, shooting an opening-round 68 and then prevailing after the final round was canceled because of multiple weather delays. Mason Tucker beat Daniel Coker of Hartsville in a one-hole playoff to win the boys title after both shot 65.
Carolinas tops Virginias in team matches
The 24-member Carolinas team, with players from both North and South Carolina, rallied from a three-point deficit to win the Virginias-Carolinas Team Matches, 75-69, at The Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels, W.Va.
The Carolinas won for the ninth time in 10 years and extended its lead in the overall series to 39-24. Lea Anne Brown of Mount Pleasant was one of six players to win all three points during the final day.
Wyboo Player's Invitational
The 2019 Player's Invitational will be held Aug. 16-18 at The Players Course at Wyboo in Manning. The event is open to amateur golfers 15 and older as of Aug. 18. The entry fee is $125 and the entry deadline is 5 p.m. Aug. 2. Contact kylegregorypga@gmail.com.
Legend Oaks Give Back
The Legend Oaks Gives Back Dave Scott Memorial Golf Tournament raised $8,008 for the Charleston Youth Hockey Association.
Coming up
• Aug. 21: Rein and Shine Golf Tournament, RiverTowne Country Club, $900 per team, contact admin@reinandshine.org or call Eddie Truesdale at 843-224-8191.
• Aug. 25: Eighth annual Coastal Center Cup Golf Tournament, Summerville Country Club, $75 per player, $300 per team, contact Richard Johnson at 1994johnson@homesc.com, rsgreg07@gmail.com or pgacoastalcenter@aol.com, call or text 843-312-4222.
• Oct. 5: Charleston Elks Lodge 242 11th annual Buddy Sirisky Memorial Tournament for S.C. Alzheimer's Chapter, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, $100 per player, contact nanette@thomasmasi.com or call 843-345-8942.
Aces
Jerome Sussman, June 11, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 110 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Bob Kimmel, Richard Segal.
Bert Atkinson, June 15, Country Club of Charleston, No. 17, 154 yards. Witnesses: Coty Cuttino, Tommy Ford, Jamie Gough.
Lon Burris, June 15, Country Club of Charleston, No. 11, 165 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Bill Hurtes, Bob Kunes.
Wells Hall, July 7, Cassique-No. 5, 135 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Donna Hall, Kim Bernstein, David Bernstein.
Laura DiLella, July 8, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 13, 110 yards, 11-wood. Witness: Catherine Wylonis.
Blake Barrett, July 10, Osprey Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 15, 162 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Ross Fitzpatrick, Thomas Reid.
Christine Sidikas, July 12, Black Robin-Wescott Golf Club, No. 4, 107 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Paul Sideikas, Joe Evans.
John Grady, July 13, Bulls Bay Golf Club, No. 7, 146 yards, 6-iron. Witnesses: Tucker Ervin, Clint Kelly, Halsey Schreier.
Glenn Hammerbacher, July 16, RiverTowne Country Club, No. 8, 135 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: George Pelic, Nancy Pelic.
Brooks Styles, July 17, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 115 yards, 9-iron. Witnesses: Pete Hautem, Stevie Miller, Mike Fielding, Frank Piccione.
Nancy Finno, July 18, Ocean Winds-Seabrook Island Club, No. 8, 108 yards. Witness: Ralph Finno.
A hole-in-one should be reported by the golf course. Please email aces to braswellsports@hotmail.com and to sportsdesk@postandcourier.com.