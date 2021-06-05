Summerville golfer successfully defends Miler Invitational title

Christian Woods of Summerville successfully defended his title in the 48th annual Chick Miler Invitational played at Summerville Country Club, coming from six shots back with a final-round 64 to edge 2019 winner Chris Asbell by one shot.

Woods shot 70-71-64—205 while Asbell shot 69-66-71—206. Levi Joiner and Cory Deer each finished at 207 and Mike Cobb was fifth at 213.

Flight winners included: 1-D McCollum, 219. 2-Jacob Traylor, 221. 3-Ryan Castle, 234. 4-Greg Hutcheson, 243. 5-Ryan Zipter, 249. 6-Tyler Winningham, 251. 7-Nick Walters, 256. 8-Chris Lannou, 268. 9-Jim Young, 273. 10-Juan Figueroa, 278.

Former CSU coaches shine at NCAA

The Charleston Southern men's and women's golf teams did not qualify for this year's NCAA Division I golf championships, but the school was well-represented in the form of past coaches.

Former Charleston Southern women's coach Kory Henkes led Ole Miss to the women's national championship. Henkes, a University of South Carolina graduate whose brother Kyle Thompson played the Nationwide Tour, spent two years as the women's coach at CSU beginning in 2009. Henkes has been at Ole Miss since 2015.

Alabama Birmingham, coached by Mike Wilson, finished 24th in the NCAA Men's Championship. The Blazers were ranked as high as fifth nationally at one point during the season. Before moving to UAB in 2016, Wilson was the head women's golf coach at Charleston Southern from 2007-09 and in 2009 was named the men's coach for the Buccaneers. Beginning in 2011, Wilson was appointed as director of golf, giving him oversight of both the men's and women's programs.

Double eagle at Wescott

Al Dozier scored a double eagle, holing his second shot on the par-5 fourth hole of the Burn Kill nine at Wescott Golf Club on May 28. Dozier used a 4-iron from 216 yards. Witnesses were Steve Miller, Andrew Moss and Ron Shahid.

Summerville CC Club Championship

D McCollum shot 68-72—140 and won the Summerville Country Club's club championship. Christian Woods finished second at 71-71—142. Aubrey Merryman shot 88-84 and won the Ladies club championship. Richard Brewer won the Presidents Cup (low net) with a score of 142.

Tickets for PGA Palmetto Championship

A limited number of daily grounds tickets are on sale for the PGA Tour's 2021 Palmetto Championship to be played June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland. The tournament is taking the place of the RBC Canadian Open, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Daily grounds tickets start at $70 per day, Thursday through Sunday, or $235 for a weekly pass. Daily youth, military members and first responder tickets are $40 per day. A weekly youth pass is $140. All ticketed spectators must purchase a parking pass for $20 per day or $50 for the week. Volunteer registration also is open. To purchase tickets, parking passes, or to register for volunteer opportunities at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree, visit PalmettoChampionship.com.

Aces

Chris DeJoy, May 14, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 11, 170 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Erich Murray, Griffin Blackwelder, Brandon Watt.

David Stroud Jr., May 17, Summerville Country Club, No. 17, 142 yards. Witnesses: Burr Mosher, Jim Thompson, Mike O'Connor.

Shawn Fallon, May 20, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 14, 130 yards, wedge. Witness: Jason Coniglio.

Bob Means, May 24, Charleston Municipal Golf Course, No. 4, 150 yards, 8-iron. Witness: Chris Gardner.

Jim Shelby, May 24, Oak Forest-Wescott Golf Club, No. 3, 152 yards, 7-iron. Witnesses: Brian Schlesinger, Ted Valentine.

Donna Hall, May 26, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 81 yards, 8-iron. Witnesses: Eli Guzniczak, Jesse Williams, Mike Baller.

Cecilly Ward, May 27, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 7, 107 yards, 5-wood. Witnesses: Tom Edwards, Sam Thompson, Derek Randall.

Kyle Boczkowski, May 28, Summerville Country Club, No. 6, 180 yards. Witnesses: Gary Hartmann, Jim Harrell.

Michael Quint, May 28, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 7, 154 yards, 5-hybrid. Witnesses: Jordan Quint, Greg Hatcher, James Wang, Jim Buck.

Jim Seney, May 28, Rivertowne Country Club, No. 8, 115 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Glen Hoag, Dale Good, Rick Cahill.

Michael DiMeglio, May 30, Cassique-Kiawah Island Club, No. 5, 138 yards, wedge. Witnesses: Clint Lingenfelder, Andrew Bieger, Foster Chapman, Gerry Costello, Michael Bushkoff.

John Kouten, June 1, Oak Point-Kiawah Island Golf Resort, No. 15, 118 yards, pitching wedge. Witnesses: Jake Priddy, Jake Nedoma.

