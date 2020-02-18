Summerville girls cruise in basketball playoff opener

Summerville’s girls basketball team used a little extra effort in the second half to pull away from White Knoll for a 57-36 win in the first round of the Class AAAAA Lower State playoffs on Tuesday night.
Summerville (21-6),winners of 11 straight games, will host Wando in a second-round game on Friday night. Wando was a 67-40 winner over Socastee.
The Green Wave opened the game with a 9-0 run only to see White Knoll tie the score at 17 midway through the second period. It was all Summerville after that.
Summerville opened a 28-21 halftime advantage and outscored the visitors 15-1 in a decisive third quarter.
“They were getting all of the loose balls and rebounds in the first half,” Summerville coach Calvin Davis said. “We talked at halftime about getting after it harder on the boards. I felt if we executed and controlled the tempo, we can play with any team. We settled in pretty good in the third quarter.”
Summerville does not have a player on the roster averaging in double-figure scoring this season. Carya Manick led the Wave in scoring with 11 points on Tuesday, with Teliya Johnson adding 10.
“Any player on any given night can get up around 12 points, but no team can key on one person,” Davis said. “We have several girls who can score, and we get good balance inside and out. We have good size inside, and we have some shooters and some speed. We have everything we need to compete across the board when we play well.”
Wando beat Summerville 61-51 on Dec. 10, so Friday will be a rematch with much more on the line.
"Wando is a good team, but we feel like if we can play our game, we can advance,” Davis said.
In other local playoff action, AAAAA girls winners included Goose Creek, Berkeley, Ashley Ridge and James Island in Class AAAAA. James Island, an at-large team, beat Region 5-AAAAA champion Lexington. Region 7-AAAAA player of the year Augusta Dixon scored 19 points in the win.
Cane Bay was eliminated by Carolina Forest and Stall lost by two to River Bluff, both in the Class AAAAA bracket.
Colleton County lost to Myrtle Beach in AAAA girls. Class AA winners included Woodland, Burke, Philip Simmons and North Charleston.
In boys playoff action, Bishop England and Baptist Hill advanced, while Lowcountry Leadership and St. John’s were knocked out of the postseason.
SCHSL Basketball Playoffs
Wednesday
Class AAAAA boys
Carolina Forest at Wando
St. James at Goose Creek
James Island at West Florence
White Knoll at Fort Dorchester
Stratford at Conway
West Ashley at River Bluff
Sumter at Ashley Ridge
Class AAAA boys
Airport at Colleton County
Class AA boys
Eau Claire at Oceanside Collegiate
Woodland at East Clarendon
Burke at Columbia
Philip Simmons at Johnsonville
Barnwell at North Charleston
Thursday
Class AAA girls
Lake Marion at Bishop England
Class A girls
Charleston Math and Science at Scott's Branch
Green Sea-Floyds at Baptist Hill
Cross at Military Magnet