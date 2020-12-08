Summerville girls basketball team looks to take the next big step

Since Calvin Davis took over as the head coach four years ago, the Summerville High girls basketball team has steadily progressed and appears poised to return to the level it was not that long ago.

Summerville was a consistent winner and perennial playoff participant under former coaches Teresa Kendle and Matt Legare. Kendle took the program to four Class AAAA Lower State titles in the 1990’s and won more than 500 games.

Legare won three consecutive region titles, all with undefeated league records, from 2012-2014.

After Legare stepped down, Calvin Davis was hired to lead the program and year one (2016-17) was a disaster as Summerville posted a 3-21 record in Davis’ first season. However, the Green Wave have steadily reversed their fortunes. The Green Wave improved to 12-13 in year two and went 16-10 two years ago. Last season produced a 21-7 record.

Entering this season, Summerville again has earned statewide respect. The Green Wave were ranked fourth in Class AAAAA in the initial preseason poll released by the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association.

“The sky is the limit for this group,” Davis says. “On paper, we are one of the better teams in the state. But, we have to play to our potential. We are good enough to make a run if we bring our best effort in every game.

Summerville already has a pair of impressive wins, beating Wando twice last week. Wando was ranked seventh in the preseason AAAAA poll.

Senior point guard Carya Manick is the floor leader for the Green Wave, averaging five assists and four steals in the first two games.

In the post, Jasmine Grant is averaging 9.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Junior Nique Polite grabs eight boards per game and senior forward Kylie Sims is averaging 12.5 points while senior forward Lexi Shepard is scoring 10.5 points per game.

“Our strengths are our versatility and experience,” Davis said. “We have several girls who have been with me since I started. They know the system and they have the experience. We also have several girls who can play multiple positions on the floor. We can move them around based on what the defense gives us.”

Region 8-AAA football honors

Sophomore running back Vaughn Blue of Oceanside Collegiate Academy was named the region 8-AAA player of the year and OCA head coach Joe Call was tabbed as the coach of the year by the league’s coaches.

OCA also garnered two more awards as Will Gause was named the lineman of the year and linebacker Carson Arnold was the defensive player of the year. Hanahan senior Josh Shaw earned the back of the year honor.

The region announced its all-region team for the 2020 season. Oceanside, the region champion, had eight players selected, including Jacob Ashley, Monroe Freeling, Garrison Kepley, Rhett Powell, Timmy Castain, Zai Offord, Rico Harrell and Roan Shawver.

In addition to Shaw, Hanahan selections include Alex Herriott, Kai Buffalo, Andrew Stewart, Foster Nicodin and Braelyn Smith-Moore.

Bishop England is represented by Michael Owens, Michael Long and Eddie Marinaro. Evander Jones and Courtland Washington are from North Charleston.

Academic Magnet’s selections are William Hyatt and Andrew Forsyth.

Blandin gets Citadel offer

First Baptist head coach Johnny Waters is reporting that senior linebacker Mikey Blandin has landed a scholarship offer from The Citadel. Blandin (6-2, 215) led the Lowcountry in tackles with 141 total hits in 10 games. He was a two year starter after transferring from West Ashley.