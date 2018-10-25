One of the Lowcountry's biggest high school football games of the year, scheduled to be played Friday, has been moved to Monday night.
The Region 8-AAAAA championship is on the line when Summerville visits Fort Dorchester in a clash of top 10 teams. School officials decided to postpone the game until Monday because of heavy rain expected to move through the Lowcountry on Friday. Kickoff on Monday is 7 p.m.
Fort Dorchester (8-1, 3-0), ranked second among the state's Class AAAAA teams, has a 33-game winning streak against Lowcountry opponents.
Fort Dorchester has won the last five meetings with the Green Wave, but Summerville leads the series, 21-7. During one stretch, Summerville won 15 consecutive games in the series. The Green Wave (6-2, 2-0) are ranked ninth in this week’s state poll.