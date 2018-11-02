When Summerville head coach Joe Call made the decision to go for a two-point conversion and the win in the second overtime Monday night against Fort Dorchester, there was really only one play he and offensive coordinator Hunter Spivey considered.
The "Philly Special."
Truth be told, the Green Wave didn’t exactly run the "Philly Special," the infamous fourth-down trick play the Philadelphia Eagles scored on at the end of the first half in their Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots in February.
The play Summerville ran on the final play of the Green Wave's 43-42 double-overtime victory is called the "Cincinnati Rewind," but its origins can be found in the "Philly Special," the brainchild of Spivey.
Back in the fall of 2011 when Spivey, a former quarterback at Conway High School and Newberry College, was the offensive coordinator at Gray Military Academy (now Gray Collegiate) in Columbia, he came up with a two-point conversion trick play he dubbed "Detroit."
The play involved a direct snap to the running back in the shotgun formation.
“I like to use NFL team names (for plays) so the kids can identify with them,” said Spivey, 42, who has served as an assistant coach at Newberry and Coastal Carolina during his coaching career. “I think it makes it easier for the kids to remember the plays.”
Spivey figures Gray ran the play four or five times successfully that season.
“The defense never had a chance,” he said.
The following summer at a coaches clinic in Greenville, Spivey ran into then-Clemson offensive coordinator Chad Morris, now the head coach Arkansas. The two offensive-minded coaches started talking shop and the subject of two-point conversions and trick plays came up.
Spivey told Morris he had a play that couldn’t fail.
He grabbed a napkin and started to draw.
“We were like two kids on Christmas morning. He loved it once he saw it,” Spivey said. “ I told him it would work every time if the quarterback and receiver sold it right.”
Morris promised Spivey he would use the play during the 2012 season if the right opportunity presented itself.
A few weeks later, Spivey got another call from Morris, who went over the nuances of the play.
“Knowing a play on a napkin is one thing, but knowing how to coach it is another thing,” Morris told Sports Illustrated.
Spivey was at the South Carolina-Georgia game later that fall with his wife Amy and a friend when he noticed the Clemson-Georgia Tech game on TV. After a touchdown and with Clemson leading 36-31 early in the fourth quarter, the Tigers lined up for a two-point conversion.
Spivey called his wife over and said, “Babe, I think they’re going to run my play.”
Sure enough, former Berkeley High School running back Andre Ellington took a direct snap, ran to his left, pitched the ball to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who threw the ball to quarterback Tajh Boyd wide open in the end zone.
Spivey felt like a proud papa.
“As soon as they lined up, I knew they were going to run it,” Spivey said. “I jumped up when they scored and because we were at a South Carolina game everyone looked at me. After the game, Chad texted me and was like ‘You Da Man!’ ”
Over the years, through video and social media, high school and college teams from South Carolina to California began to copy "Detroit."
Ironically, the Patriots ran a version of the play against the Eagles in 2015 with Tom Brady as a receiver, and the Chicago Bears did the same in 2016.
“You kind of see it and you’re like 'that’s pretty cool,' ” Spivey said. “To think that the play originated on an old dirt baseball field in Columbia and now NFL teams are using it in the Super Bowl, yeah, that’s pretty cool.”
The "Cincinnati Rewind" Summerville used to beat Fort Dorchester didn’t involve a direct snap to a running back. The ball was snapped to quarterback Johnathan Bennett, who handed it off to running back Pedro Rios Jr. Then Rios sprinted to his left and handed the ball to Andre Banks, who threw the ball back to Bennett, who was all alone in the end zone.
It’s a play that Oklahoma ran with Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield to perfection in last year’s College Football Playoff game against Georgia.
The key to both plays is part deception/part play-acting on the part of the quarterback and wide receiver.
“It’s like when a magician uses a sleight of hand to get your eyes looking one way so he can do something else,” Spivey said. “It won’t work if the quarterback and wide receiver don’t sell it.”
Call could have played it safe Monday night and kicked the extra point to force a third overtime. But that’s not in his DNA.
When Call was a quarterback at Summerville playing for his grandfather John McKissick, the Green Wave went for two points and the win in a playoff game against Gaffney with six seconds remaining in regulation.
Summerville ran a trick play — a throw-back pass to a tight end — but failed.
“I still remember that call that my grandfather made, and I really respected him for it,” Call said. “I knew if a similar situation came up, I was going to do the same thing.”
With the Region 8-AAAAA title and Fort Dorchester’s 33-game winning streak against Lowcountry teams on the line, Call was as good as his word.
“Didn’t think twice about going for two, and we’ve practiced that play all season,” Call said. “The kids were not surprised that we went for two in that situation because we’d told them we would.”
Bennett, for one, was glad his coach made the decision to go for the win.
“There was a lot on the line if you think about it, but coach didn’t hesitate, he believed in us and that’s more important than anything,” Bennett said.