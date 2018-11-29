With 21 wins over the last two seasons, it's safe to say Summerville High School is back as a major player on the statewide football scene.
But the Green Wave's progress will be put to the test Friday night when they host Dutch Fork in the Class AAAAA Lower State championship game. It is Summerville’s first appearance in the Lower State final since a 2013 loss to Sumter. Summerville has a total of 12 state championships in football, the last coming in 1998.
Dutch Fork (13-0) currently sits where Summerville (11-2) hopes to go, atop the Class AAAAA classification. The Silver Foxes are seeking a third consecutive state title.
The numbers produced by Dutch Fork this season are mind-boggling. The Silver Foxes average 60.5 points per game and have scored at least 50 points in every game this season. They are averaging 561.7 yards per game, which translates to 10.8 yards per play.
Dutch Fork has scored in 66 of 68 trips to the red zone, including 63 touchdowns, and has scored 93 touchdowns overall.
Quarterback Ty Olenchuk, a Clemson baseball commitment, has thrown for 3,261 yards and 36 touchdowns while completing 71.7 percent of his attempts. Running backs Ron Hoff and Jonathan Hall have combined for more than 1,700 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns. Receivers Gage Zirke (1,351 yards and 13 TDs) and Jalin Hyatt (1,128 and 17) have been nearly unstoppable.
Dutch Fork's defense has been almost as dominant, allowing just 156.3 yards per game and surrendering only 14 touchdowns in 13 games.
“It’s amazing what they have been able to do this year,” Summerville head coach Joe Call said this week. “They’re good, a very good program. They have yet to be challenged in a game this year.
"We know what we’re up against but we go in feeling confident. We’re playing our best football right now. We feel like our schedule has prepared us. But, we are the big underdogs.”
Summerville and Dutch Fork played twice in 2016, with Dutch Fork winning both games. And they met in the playoffs last season with Dutch Fork winning, 28-8.
“The personnel is pretty much the same as it was last year for both teams and we know each other pretty well,” Call said. “They execute at a high level offensively. I feel like our defense is capable of competing but we have to score some points.”
Summerville has been a red-hot team since losing in September to Berkeley. The Green Wave avenged that loss last week and also beat Fort Dorchester to win the Region 8-AAAAA title.
Senior quarterback Johnathan Bennett leads the offense and is the team’s catalyst. Bennett has thrown for more than 2,500 yards and rushed for more than 600 yards. He has accounted for 52 touchdowns.
His favorite receivers are Brody Hopkins and Andre Banks, who have combined for 28 touchdowns and more than 1,500 receiving yards.
“We know we have to score some points, we have to do our part,” said Bennett, who did not play in last year’s playoff meeting with Dutch Fork due to injury. “We’re a confident team. This is my last game in Memorial Stadium and I want to go out with a win. We know they’re good but we feel like we can compete with them.”
Summerville's defense has been its strength and could present a challenge for Dutch Fork. The Green Wave have allowed an average of 13 points and about 250 yards per game.
Linebackers Cole Phillips, Colby Taylor and Luke Taylor are the playmakers, and tackle Ben Mitchum anchors the front. Kevon Gregory and Derrick Larry are good in the secondary and will be charged with covering Hyatt and Zirke.
“The first thing we have to do is tackle them, get them on the ground when we are in position to get them,” said Phillips, the team’s leading tackler with more than 130 total stops. “We’re a good defense. We’ve played some good offenses and did well. They are clearly the best team we have played."
Trying to pull from Summerville’s storied success of the past, Call showed up at practice on Wednesday wearing a Summerville jacket worn by his grandfather John McKissick from the 1976 season. McKissick won 10 state championships as Summerville's head coach.
Call plans to wear the jacket Friday night.
“It was in his closet, still looks brand new, but I told him I had to have it for this week,” Call said. “Hope it brings us some good luck.”
The winner of Friday's game will play for the state championship at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia next Saturday. T.L. Hanna hosts Byrnes in the Upper State championship game.