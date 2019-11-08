SUMMERVILLE — Down by three points with less than four minutes left to play, Summerville needed a clutch offensive drive and got it.
The Green Wave (7-3) scored with just 21 seconds to hand Lugoff-Elgin (4-7) a 14-10 loss in the opening round of the Class AAAAA playoffs. The Green Wave advances to play at Goose Creek in the second round.
“We moved the ball pretty well all night,” Summerville coach Joe Call said. “Yeah, there were times we got stoned and they did play great defense. We just had some silly turnovers and penalties. We lost the penalty battle and we lost the turnover battle, but we still found a way to win the game. I’m proud of the way we found that offensive drive right at the end.”
After the Demons took their only lead of the night on a field goal from inside the Green Wave 15-yard line, Summerville started the game-winning drive at its own 28. Key plays on the drive included a 26-yard pass from Colby Shirey to Kamari Nix and a 20-yard scramble by Shirey.
Senior running back Antonio Robertson rushed for 30 yards on the drive, and capped it with a 1-yard dive into the end zone for the 14-10 lead after Brayden Gregory’s extra-point kick. The score came with only 21 seconds remaining.
Summerville drove 94 yards for the only score of the first half. Brody Hopkins caught a pass from Shirey, broke a tackle and turned on the jets for a 65-yard TD catch.
Lugoff-Elgin didn’t score until early in the final quarter. Quarterback Will Morris connected with Josh Gary on a 30-yard TD pass and the Demons tied the game with the extra-point kick.
Lugoff-Elgin recovered two Summerville fumbles, including one at the Demons’ 2, and intercepted a Summerville pass.
The Green Wave made two interceptions of its own. Roan Shawver picked off a pass in the Summerville end zone and Jaden James picked off a pass inside Summerville’s 20.