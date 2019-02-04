Before a raucous crowd in the Cane Bay gymnasium, the Summerville High wrestling team pulled out a 34-33 victory to advance to the Class AAAAA Lower State finals on Wednesday.
Summerville (23-4) will wrestle at River Bluff on Saturday for the right to compete for a state championship. The Green Wave, who were eliminated by River Bluff in the playoffs last season, reached the Lower State finals for the first time since 2015.
Brothers Aiden and Zach Jurey provided the winning margin for the Green Wave, posting wins at 126 and 132, respectively, after Cane Bay had rallied from an early deficit to tie the match at 27.
Aiden Jurey’s major decision at 126 broke the tie and gave Summerville a 31-27 lead. Needing only to record a win, senior Zach Jurey edged Cane Bay’s Ralph Inge 6-4 to push the lead to 34-27 with one match remaining. Summerville forfeited at 138, thus the final score of 34-33.
“Zach is a senior, and he’s a captain for a reason,” Summerville coach Daryl Tucker said. “He’s been around the block, he wrestles year-round. It’s good to see his efforts pay off and win a big match for his team.”
Summerville took a 6-0 lead with decisions at 145 and 152, respectively, before Cane Bay’s Spencer Wall recorded a pin at 160 to tie the team score at 6.
Summerville then posted three consecutive pins by Kobie Smith (170), Ben Treadway (182) and Will Jones (195) to move out to a 24-6 advantage.
Chase Smith won by disqualification at 220 for the Cobras before Summerville heavyweight Parker Warder won 6-0 for a 27-12 lead.
Cane Bay got on an expected roll, getting a technical fall by Raleigh D’Antico at 106, a major decision at 113 by Dominic D’Antico and a pin by Dougie Metts at 120, knotting the team score at 27.
“We didn’t get the decisions that we wanted at the first two weights, we got wins, but we didn’t get the bonus points,” Tucker said. “So that was big. Our kids kept fighting and found a way to win at the end.”
Both coaches praised the atmosphere and intensity of the event and felt it was good for the sport of wrestling in the Lowcountry.
“It was a great match,” Cane Bay coach Tim Wash said. “How great is this for our community to have this excitement? To have this many people here that care about the guys that work hard to get here, from both schools. It was a great night.”
Tucker added, “We knew it would be crazy. Our fans are nuts and we knew they (Cane Bay) would have a good following in their gym. We knew the atmosphere would be incredible. I told our kids in the locker room to embrace it. I am proud of our kids.”
Monday’s match was the third this season between the two schools. Cane Bay posted a 43-36 win over Summerville in December while the Green Wave won 36-34 in mid-January.