Summerville edged by Hillcrest in wrestling state championship

COLUMBIA – Summerville’s wrestling team came up just a little short in their bid to win the Class AAAAA state championship on Saturday night, losing to Hillcrest 36-33 in the state finals.
Hillcrest won its third consecutive state championship while denying Summerville’s attempt to win its first title since the 2007-08 season.
“Things move fast at this level,” Summerville coach Darryl Tucker said. “A lot of these guys have never wrestled in this kind of atmosphere with this much on the line. I hate it for our seniors, but we have a lot of young guys, and I definitely see us getting back to this point in the near future.”
Summerville fell behind in the upper weights, managing wins by Kyle Combs at 182 and David Rundell at 170. But Hillcrest won six of the first eight bouts and built a 30-6 lead after getting a pin at 106.
Summerville rallied with pins by Ben Guilliam (113) and Brayton Killiri (126), along with a win by Gavin Butler at 120 pounds. Aiden Jurey won by injury default at 132 when Hillcrest’s Jace Mann suffered a serious arm injury in the first period.
With the score at 30-27, Hillcrest sent its best wrestler, Thomas Snipes, in to seal the deal with a pin at 138. Hillcrest forfeited the final weight at 145.
“Thomas Snipes is one of the best guys in the Southeast, and looking at the score, I knew it would be difficult,” Tucker said. “I won’t say the better team won tonight, but I’ll say the team that made the least amount of mistakes won.
“With what we faced this year, having to deal with being on the couch for 38 days (due to COVID-19), to get to a state championship, I am nothing but happy for my guys. We got over the hump, figured out a way to get here. Now we have to get across the next hurdle.”